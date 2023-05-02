Zachary’s government and business leaders built sweat equity in their city Friday, April 28, when they briefly put down work to pick up trash. The City of Zachary and the Zachary Chamber of Commerce recruited volunteers from the business community for a Love the Boot Week event.
Keep Louisiana Beautiful coordinates the statewide extensive litter cleanup and beautification event. Businesses and residents are encouraged to raise awareness of litter problems and be proactive in keeping their communities clean.
Ashley McHugh, Chamber director, led the local effort to enlist volunteers including Chamber businesses, Mayor David McDavid, and city officials. The litter cleanup event focused on a stretch of Old Scenic Highway.
Keep Louisiana Beautiful “brings people together to build and sustain vibrant, clean communities,” according to the group’s website. Through its programs and statewide network of affiliates, it provides resources to prevent litter, reduce waste, increase recycling and protect Louisiana’s natural resources.
More than 8,000 volunteers participated in Love the Boot Week last year and removed 293 tons of litter at 280 events in 54 parishes.
For more, visit www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org.