Lots to report on as the summer heat keeps bearing.
First, an update on LSU catcher Alex Milazzo. For those of you who did not notice, Milazzo was carried off the field in the middle of the College World Series Championship game. Milazzo suffered a broken fibula that will not require surgery.
Santizo recovering
Speaking of recovery, Miguel Santizo, who works with ZHS athletics and at the Youth Park, has one more cancer treatment remaining and is making progress. Santizo is the gentleman you see before and after sporting events that makes sure Zachary and ZHS facilities are top class.
The community stepped up with a jambalaya dinner and donations to help with his treatment that topped $10,000. Donations are still being accepted. To donate, send a check to P.O. Box 310, Zachary LA 70791. Reference the Zachary Youth Park with checks made out directly to Miguel Santizo.
Scott drafted by USFL, XFL
Lindsey Scott Jr. is in the news and has options for a professional career. He was the second overall pick by the Pittsburgh Maulers in the USFL draft and was also drafted by the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL.
Scott also has participated in minicamps held by the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bronco stadium gets new turf
Football season is fast approaching and the 2023 ZHS Broncos and NMS Braves are hard at work preparing for what promises to be exciting seasons. Bronco Stadium has been refurbished with a brand-new turf field.
The Broncos will welcome seven teams to Zachary during the 2023 campaign including E.D. White in a scrimmage and West Feliciana in the jamboree. Traditional powers John Curtis and St. Augustine return to the Bronco Corral with district opponents Woodlawn, Central and Liberty.
Sports passes on sale
All Sports Passes, including reserved seating for ZHS and NMS football games are available now. To purchase tickets, reserve seats, obtain a parking pass and/or purchase a shirt or hat:
- Go to slocaltix.com
- Click “Buy Tickets”
- Create an account
- Use the search button to find “Zachary High School” under venues
- Select the pass(es) you’d like to purchase. ZHS is also selling fan jerseys for $55 in red, Columbia blue and black.
The order deadline is July 10. If you are interested in purchasing a jersey with your favorite Bronco’s number and name on the back, contact ZHS athletic secretary Dianne Leblanc.
ZHS Hall of Fame nominations
The Zachary High School Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the next class of inductees. Nominations for the Class of 2023-2024 will be accepted through Aug. 31. The purpose of the ZHS Athletic Hall of Fame is to pay tribute to past Zachary High School and former Northwestern High School (1955-1970) athletic greats. Athletes must have graduated at least five years before induction. Nominations should be based on outstanding high school athletic honors, achievements, and/or accomplishments.
Two nominees will be selected for the 2023-2024 Class. Hall of Famers will be recognized at a banquet in their honor on Oct. 5 and recognized at halftime of the Woodlawn football game on Oct. 6. All former Hall of Famers and fans are invited to attend both events.
Guidelines and applications are available at www.zacharyhigh.org athletics' page or by picking up at Zachary High School front office or academic/athletic building. Return your nomination form to Zachary High School, 4100 Bronco Lane, Zachary, LA 70791, Attention: David Brewerton, athletic director.