Dylan Rathcke, of Zachary, recently graduated from the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas with a bachelor of arts in communication.
Rathcke joined more than 900 other undergraduate Fulbright College students whose academic achievement was celebrated during the commencement ceremonies May 12 in Bud Walton Arena.
Collectively, Fulbright College awarded nearly 1,200 bachelor's degrees to students this spring in areas of study that span four academic disciplines in the college: fine arts, humanities, natural sciences and social sciences.