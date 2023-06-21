Brennan Anders, of Zachary, was named to the Spring 2023 dean's list at Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi.
The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs releases the dean's list after the close of fall and spring semesters each academic year. To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.