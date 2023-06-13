From June 2-11, Playmakers of Baton Rouge performed Roald Dahl’s “Matilda Jr. The Musical” at the Reilly Theatre on the LSU campus. Four students from Zachary schools were cast in the performance.
Grace Noel, who played “Bruce,” will be a freshman at Zachary High School. She has participated in Zachary schools Talented Theatre program for eight years. Grace has also performed in “Annie Jr.” as characters Annie and Duffy, “Frozen Jr.” as Elsa, “Beauty and the Beast” as Chip, “The Lion King Jr.” as Young Simba and various other productions.
Charis Gaston played the role of Escapologist. He will be a freshman next school year as well. Charis has been actively pursuing a career in acting for several years in community productions, school performances, church productions and the Talented Theatre program. He has been cast in “The Wiz Jr.,” “The Lion King Jr.,” “Aladdin Jr.,” “A Christmas Carol,” “The Situation Room,” “Rhinoceros” and “A Breath of Fresh Air.”
Alana Mose will be a sophomore at Zachary High School and has participated in choir for six years. This is Alana’s third year in theater. She played the roles of Hortensia and Big Kid.
Tayelon Beard will be a seventh grader at Northwestern Middle School and has also been in Talented Theatre for seven years. He played the role of Eric in “Matilda Jr. The Musical.” This was his first Playmakers of Baton Rouge experience.