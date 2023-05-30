Centenary College's annual Honors Convocation recognizes students for achievements in academics and campus leadership and serves as one of the capstones for the academic year.
This year's convocation for the school in Shreveport was held May 5 in Brown Chapel, kicking off the college's commencement weekend for the Class of 2023.
Centenary faculty and staff recognized the honorees, including recipients of academic department and campus awards as well as those inducted into honor societies. Full descriptions of the awards and a program from the event are available at centenary.edu/honorsconvocation.
Zuri Jenkins, of Zachary, received Le Prix Tintamarre, Prix Louisa Lamotte, Ray Williams Honorary Maroon Jacket Award, Morgan and Pledger Diversity Advocate Award, Ellis H. Brown Leadership Award, Pacesetter Award and Outstanding Contributions to Student Life.
Aiden Peterkin, also of Zachary, received Alpha Chi National Honor Society and 2023-2024 Maroon Jackets.