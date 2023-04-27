After spending more than two hours behind closed doors Thursday night, Zachary’s school board emerged unready to make a final call on who will be the top-rated district’s next superintendent, but narrowed the field from three to two candidates.
The board plans to reconvene at 5 p.m. Monday to reinterview Patrick Jenkins, superintendent in St. Landry Parish and a former Zachary schools administrator, and then Ben Necaise, a former teacher and principal in West Feliciana Parish who is now associate superintendent for workforce development in East Baton Rouge Parish public schools.
It did not invite back the other finalist, Jennifer Marangos, Zachary’s supervisor of elementary programs and a career Zachary administrator.
Jenkins, Marengos and Necaise all sat for lengthy interviews earlier this week.
Board President David Dayton said Jenkins and Necaise will each have 90-minute interviews Monday. Part of each interview will be public, featuring questions already submitted by the general public, while the remainder will occur in executive session with questions posed in private by board members, Dayton said.
A final vote to select from the two remaining finalists is to be held Tuesday night at the board’s normally scheduled meeting. The person selected will be the third permanent superintendent in the almost 20-year history of the Zachary school system, taking the place of Scott Devillier, who is retiring after 10 years at the helm.