On April 27, a 14-year-old soccer player from Zachary signed his letter of commitment to play for the Sporting Kansas City Academy of Major League Soccer.
Sutton Williams, striker for Louisiana Total Development Program Elite and former Baton Rouge Soccer Club player, was surrounded by his teammates, coaches, friends and family as he signed his letter of commitment at Dutchtown High School following his team’s Thursday night training session.
Williams began playing recreational soccer at the age of 6 in Zachary with the Baton Rouge Soccer Club before transitioning into its competitive program at 9.
Stanley Johnson, Williams’ first competitive coach, said, “Early during Sutton's development, he revealed himself as an elite competitor with a work ethic second to none.
“His training habits were phenomenal and his achievements are undoubtedly a product of the same hard work that elevated players and the environment around him.”
Louisiana Total Development Program Elite MLS NEXT Director Joan Oliva said, “We are so happy for Sutton. He is a very talented player, but he also put a lot of work into his talent and counts on great support from his family in following his dream.
“All of that is crucial to succeed: Talent, work and support. He represents the player that we want to have.”
Sutton joins former Elite 2007 boys goalkeeper Christian DeLapp as the second player to officially sign to play for an MLS Academy. Three Elite players also made the jump to the MLS NEXT Academy system following tryouts. Additional players are expected to sign or make MLS Academy rosters during the offseason.
Following fall 2022, Williams was selected to participate in the MLS NEXT Fest Best of Match in Palm Springs, California. The match featured the top players from MLS NEXT clubs not playing with an MLS Academy. Williams scored the only goal in the first half of play.
Williams was recruited by four MLS Academies including Houston Dynamo, Austin FC, Columbus Crew and Sporting Kansas City.
“It has been my goal to someday play at the professional level,” said Williams. “With the initial development by my home club and the right training environment and game atmosphere from LATDP Elite, I’ve had the opportunity to grow as a person and player in a way that was recognized by the Academy scouts. Without them, I would have never had this opportunity at 14.”
Williams will officially report to Kansas City in August where he will enroll in school as a freshman in high school and begin the next step in his aspirations to play at the professional level.
“It’s hard to believe that this is happening. I’m surrounded by friends and former rivals taking this next step,” he said.
“This has been an amazing journey for Sutton and the family,” said Williams’ father, John Williams. “It requires a great deal of sacrifice to develop and compete at this level of play. Sutton, his teammates, and coaches have proven that they are committed to putting in the work to reach their goals. We are very excited about this opportunity and we will always be thankful for the support from the coaches, players and families.”