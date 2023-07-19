Zachary residents’ water rates will soon go up for the first time in seven years — an increase city officials say is needed to cover rising costs of operating the system.
The City Council approved the rate hikes at its meeting July 11. They will take effect in August.
Zachary charges a flat fee plus a fee for every 1,000 gallons of water used, with customers outside city limits paying more than those living in Zachary proper. Senior citizens are eligible for a substantially lower flat fee.
Both the flat and usage-based fees for all three user groups are being increased.
Deanna Mankins, the city’s chief financial officer, said an average user inside city limits will see their water bill go up by about $2.81. Most customers outside the city will have to pay about $4.35 more, and a typical senior’s bill will rise by about $1.39.
The city combines its water bills with sewer fees. The flat sewer fee paid by all users will go from $15.70 to $17.27, an increase of $1.57.
Maintenance costs as well as the price tag for bigger projects — such as an ongoing effort to update one of the city’s oldest wells on Carpenter Road — have risen, necessitating the increases, Mankins told the council.
“We just charge slightly above our cost,” she said. “We try to not make a lot of money on water. We’re just basically trying to cover our costs. But, for example, the new water well — we’re going to be out of pocket some cost for that. The cost of pipe has gone up.”
The rates were last changed in 2016.
“We didn’t even look at this in 2020 and 2021. With COVID, we were trying to not burden people,” Mankins said. “But the cost of everything has gone up in the past few years.”