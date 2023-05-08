Zachary continues to live up to its “Title Town” moniker to kick off May as golfer Drew Silman won the Division I LHSAA State Championship at Carencro’s The Farm d’Allie on May 1-2.
To win Silman's play included ups and downs, plenty of drama and most of all clutch shots when it mattered most.
Silman finished day one 3 under par and in second place with a first round 70. On the front nine he finished 2 over par after a double bogey on nine. Things picked up on the back nine where Silman birdied holes 10, 11, 12, 14 and 18 to finish the back nine 4 under par. His first day score put him 3 strokes from the leader and included 7 birdies.
On day two, Silman maintained his consistency. On the front nine, he birdied holes one, two, four and six and a bogey on five put him 3 under par with only 13 putts. On the back nine, he birdied 11 and 12 and had a bogey on 15. After a par on 16, he hit his tee shot over the green on a 215-yard par three.
He was required to take a penalty stroke for an unplayable lie, which led to a triple bogey six.
After the tough triple bogey on 17, Silman gathered himself for 18 needing a birdie to win. After a drive that coach Kenny Langlois described as “perfect,” Silman’s second shot came up just short of the green. His chip onto the green left him with a 30-foot birdie putt for the win.
Coach Langlois noted that Silman struggled with putting all season. “I told him all he needed to do was putt good for two days and he did,” Langlois said.
Coaches Langlois and Johnny Nagle were there for the celebration and a fitting State Championship for ZHS in Spring sports.
“We are very proud of what he accomplished, and it would be hard to find someone who hits more balls and practices more than Drew,” Langlois said. “Drew competed all year and really hit the ball great from the tee to the green.”
The putting … well he did it best when it mattered most. “I thought the two biggest shots besides the winning putt was about a 15-foot par putt on hole 16 and his tee shot on 18 after a triple bogey,” Langlois said.
Silman, who competed with the pros at Pebble Beach in September 2022, will be taking his considerable talents to Covenant College, in Lookout Mountain, Georgia, where he will continue his golf career with the Scots.
Silman qualified and completed in the state tournament as a sophomore in 2021 and Langlois relayed how much of a pleasure it was to coach Silman for four years that culminated in a state championship.
Fundraiser for Miguel Santizo
Attend any sporting event in Zachary and before, during and after you will see one of the hardest working men you will ever meet, Miguel Santizo. He works to keep the school and athletic grounds in tiptop shape and also works for the City of Zachary at the youth park. A jambalaya benefit is being held with all proceeds going toward his medical expenses at 11 a.m. Friday at the Zachary City Hall parking lot. For order of 10 or more, call or text (225) 241-5423.