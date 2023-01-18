Drama and choir students from both Zachary High School and Northwestern Middle School attended the Texas Thespians State Festival in Grapevine, Texas, in November.
ZHS drama teachers Jen Masterson and Rosie Witcher, NMS drama teacher Daniel Matthews, and NMS choir teacher Cassie Doherty brought their students to compete in several events.
Masterson said this was the best they have done at the festival, and it was the first time NMS has had any national qualifying events.
The Northwestern Middle School students competed in the Texas Jr. Thespian Festival and received Superior ratings, and qualified for nationals in Group Musical, Duet Musical, and Group Acting.
The following Northwestern Middle School students received a Superior Rating and qualified for nationals in their respective events:
Duet Musical: Lucy Cox and Grace Noel
Group Musical: Carly Bozeman, Kendall Campo, Lilly Gafford, Ryan Gathe, Bryce Gordon, Madelyn Manor, Rowan Rushing, Ciannie Wellington, Erynn Williams
Group Acting: Sanai Barlow, Harmani Goins, Elizabeth Scott
Outstanding Troupe: Team Costume Design: Joshua Hughes and Genevieve Moon; and Makeup Design: Quinn Langley
ZHS Drama results from Texas Thespians State Festival 2022
National Qualifiers
Group Musical Theatre
Group 1: Andon Mounts, John Browning, Kenny Collins, Camilla Howell, Andre’a Condol, Gracie Dalferes, Amelia Dupre, Camden DeVaux, Makenzie Brown, Eve Talbot, Hannah Jett, Alana Mose, Daniel Behr, Emily Montalbano, Marquis McQuirter and Tycen Smith.
Group 2: Lauren Boyea, Katherine McCrary and Kenzie Robinson
Duet Musical Theatre: Brennan Bankston and Deborah Kleinpeter
Solo Musical Theatre: Lillian Stalder
Group Acting: Courtney Anderson, Khaliyah Claiborne and Nia Butler
Stage Management: Kaitlyn Dorsey
Texas Thespians Honor Crew: Kaitlyn Dorsey
Superior Rating All-Star Troupe Display: Kyrin Hardnett
Play Marathon Performance Awards
Camilla Howell: Excellent Performer, Andre’a Condol: Superior Performer
Improv Challenge Tournament
Improv troupe placed fourth out of 77 teams: Brennan Bankston, Lauren Boyea, Maggie Charlet, Kenny Collins, Andre’a Condol, Sophia Hogan and Andon Mounts
Improv All-Star Team: Sophia Hogan