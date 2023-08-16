Female fans of the Zachary High Bronco football team had a chance to experience what a Friday night is like in the Bronco Corral on Aug. 11 during the Ladies at the Corral.
ZHS football head coach David Brewerton introduced his coaching staff and explained the timeline of a Friday game day. Just as the team does before a game, the women were treated to a pregame meal and watched a hype video.
The women broke into smaller groups with coaches to learn specifics about the functions and responsibilities of certain player positions. They were also taken into the weight room for an overview of the player workouts. After touring the weight room, they were taken to the locker room and given jerseys to wear, preparing them for coach Brewerton's “nine minutes before game time” speech. By this time, the ladies felt like they were prepped and about to play a game.
A highlight of the night was having the chance to run out of the giant Bronco tunnel through the “smoke” while the stadium lights were flashing just as the players do. After running onto the field, the women walked through a few plays and then met in a huddle with Brewerton.
The Ladies at the Corral ended the night with their hands lifted and shouting Zachary.