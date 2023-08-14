As school starts the Zachary High athletic department is cranking things up as they fight the heat.
On Aug. 8, all of the ZHS athletes met in the gym for athletic director David Brewerton to reinforce to athletes the expectations in the class, on the field/court, and in the community to represent the “Z” associated with Zachary athletics.
The meeting was packed with supporters in the gym stands and 200 seats were on the floor for athletes, parents and coaches for all of ZHS athletic teams.
There is much anticipation as the football field has been replaced with new turn and the football season is not far away.
On Friday, the ZHS football program hosted the inaugural “Ladies at the Corral” event where the football coaches opened up the facilities and provided a primer to women within the Zachary community in an attempt to provide the football players experience. Preregistration saw over 100 sign up to get the ZHS football experience.
Participants were allowed to select their desired position and participate indoors and outdoors in the drill performed by the selected position group. With the excessive heat, it is not an understatement that they developed a distinct appreciation for the effort of the ZHS football team.
The Broncos football team will be in action Thursday when they host the E.D. White Cardinals at Bronco stadium for a scrimmage. The 2022 Cardinals were a state semifinalist losing to eventual state champion St. Thomas Moore of Lafayette in the Division II Select playoffs.
The Broncos will field a young team with the quarterback position unsettled at the time of writing. On Aug. 25, the Broncos will host the West Feliciana freshman, junior varsity and varsity in the jamboree.
Local football enthusiasts will be provided with the opportunity to see West Feliciana quarterback and LSU commitment Joel Rogers lead the Saints (a 2022 3A semifinalist) against the 5A semifinalist Broncos.
On Aug. 21, all ZHS athletes and support groups will be recognized at 6 p.m. at the annual Meet the Broncos in the gym.
Fall sports at ZHS include football, swimming, cross-country and volleyball.
After the jamboree the ZHS football team will take the road to play East Ascension Sept. 1, followed by home non-district games against perennial powers John Curtis Sept. 8 and St. Augustine Sept. 15 and a road trip to always strong West Monroe on Sept. 29.
October brings the District 4-5A schedule, which presents its own challenges.
Hall of Fame
Time is running out for ZHS Hall of Fame nominations. Nominations for the Class of 2023-2024 will be accepted through Aug. 31. The purpose of the ZHS Athletic Hall of Fame is to pay tribute to past Zachary High School and former Northwestern High School (1955-1970) athletic greats. Athletes must have graduated at least five years before induction.
Nominations should be based on outstanding high school athletic honors, achievements and/or accomplishments.
Two nominees will be selected for the 2023-2024 Class. Hall of Famers will be recognized at a banquet in their honor on Oct. 5 and recognized at halftime of the Woodlawn football game on Oct. 6. All former Hall of Famers and fans are invited to attend both events.
Guidelines and applications are available at www.zacharyhigh.org athletics' page or by picking up at Zachary High School front office or academic/athletic building. Return your nomination form to Zachary High School, 4100 Bronco Lane, Zachary, LA 70791, Attention: David Brewerton, athletic director.