The 2022-23 Zachary High softball team has fought through a tough predistrict schedule to post a 3-12 record against tough competition locally and in tournaments across the state.
Head coaches Katie Browne and assistants Kasey Siears, Scott Nielson and Eason Adams have started to see growth as District 4-5A play started on March 21 and the Broncos were in fine form pitching a 17-0 shutout over district opponent Woodlawn (6-7), at Woodlawn.
Two days later the Broncos hosted the Scotlandville Hornets in another District 4-5A matchup that also served as Senior Night. Before the game, seniors Kayden Labouliere, Samantha Deshotels and Hailey Gleason were recognized. After the pleasantries the Broncos exploded for 11 runs in the first inning, four in the second inning and did not even bat in the third inning.
Defensively, the Broncos got little action as Gleason pitched a no hitter through three innings with only 31 pitches.
The Broncos will be home for nondistrict games against Denham Springs March 31, Erath April 3, Lutcher April 6 and Brusly April 11.
The last district game will be April 5 against St. Joseph Academy.
Broncos track and field finishes strong in Denham Springs and St. Francisville
The ZHS boys and girls track teams competed at Denham Springs High School on March 22. The boys finished first place overall and the girls were runners-up. Event winners for the girls were the 4x200m relay team of JaMyia Woodall, Jaala Thymes, Talar Johnson and Sariah Bethley (1:38.82) and Ambria Langley in three field events.
Langley won the discus with a throw of 142-11, shot put with a throw of 42-1 and the javelin with a heave of 139-02. Her javelin throw was a personal and ZHS record.
Winning all three events is becoming a habit for Langley and providing the Broncos with strong points in the field events each meet so far this spring.
On the boys side, event winners were Rhen Langley in the mile (4:29.67), Vederek Matthews in the 100 m hurdles (14.75) and 300 m hurdles (38.62), the 4x400m relay team of Cobe Johnson, Noah Mckneely, Mason Mack and Roy Vance (3:30.31) and Cobe Johnson in the triple jump (42-01).
The next day a smaller group of ZHS boys and girls traveled to compete in the St. Francisville Relays at West Feliciana High School.
Rhen Langley was an individual winner for the boys in the 3200 m (9:50.17). On the girls side Kie’ayla Hamilton was an individual winner in the 400 m (1:05.73) and Gabrielle Anthony won the discus (98-0).
Speaking of Track and Field …
Sean “Squirrel” Burrell, who set the track on fire, was the fastest punter in 5A football, and played defensive back on two 5A state championship football teams during his time at ZHS is on the 10-man post-NCAA indoor championship list for The Bowerman, which recognizes the most outstanding athletes in track and field.
During the indoor season, Burrell ran the 400 m and the 4x400m relay for LSU, who has previously had three Bowerman winners.