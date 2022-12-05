The Zachary High 2022 swim season came to a close at the LHSAA state swimming meet in Sulphur Nov. 19.
Whereas Tristan Vessel was the sole individual qualifier in 2021, five Broncos — Reece Achord, Evelyn Deroche, Joseph Johnson, Jamarcus Samuel and Jackson Sanchez — qualified for the Division 1 2022 state meet.
ZHS’ lone senior individual qualifier Jackson Sanchez swam in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke at the State championships. Fellow upperclassman Achord, a junior, qualified in the 100-yard breaststroke and 500-yard freestyle.
The remaining three qualifiers were sophomores. Deroche qualified in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly. Johnson qualified in the 50-yard freestyle and Samuel qualified in the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard breaststroke.
This was an exciting season for ZHS swimming and coach Julie Peveto. “It was a fantastic season and we saw a tremendous amount of improvement from all of our athletes,” Peveto said. Highlights for the 2022 campaign included the boy’s and girl’s teams each winning a cluster meet.
Coach Peveto also pointed to individual successes, “the number of times they posted personal bests was impressive. They put in the work, and it paid off.”
The personal bests extended to the state meet where Achord posted two personal best times in the 100-yard breaststroke and 500-yard freestyle. Samuel also had a personal best in the 50-yard freestyle.
The boy’s 200-yard medley relay team of Achord, Matt Hughes, Trae James and Joseph Johnson finished 13th, and the boy’s 200-yard freestyle relay of Samuel, Sanchez, James and Johnson finished 11th.
The girl’s 400-yard freestyle relay team of Maddy Snyder, Lillian Funk, Chloe Wedblad and Deroche finished 14th.
“Our relay splits were on fire. These kids stepped it up for their team and put some great numbers on the board,” Peveto said.
Both teams finished in the top 20 overall at the State meet.
“We had a lot of fun together as this team is a special group with a lot of team and school spirit,” Peveto said.
Coach Peveto is already pointing to next year and the potential for continued improvement in individual and relay times. “This young team will do great things next season,” Peveto said.
The Broncos graduate three seniors and will return four of the five state qualifiers as well as many lettermen from 2022.
ZHS alumna succeeds as Vassar swimmer
The same weekend as the state meet, ZHS swim team alumna Karlie Porter, now swimming for Vassar College, finished third in the 200-yard butterfly (2:26.50) in a dual meet with SUNY-New Paltz. Vassar’s mascot is the Brewer and SUNY-New Paltz’s mascot is Hugo the hawk for those interested in those types of things. Porter is a junior majoring in mathematics and economics and was named to the 2021-22 Liberty League All-Academic team.
La. Broncos basketball tryouts
Tryouts are set for Dec. 18 for the La. Broncos basketball team at the Zachary High School gym. Participants in fourth and fifth grades will tryout at 6:30 p.m. with sixth and eighth graders following at 7:30 p.m.
The La Broncos basketball organization has age-group based teams that compete in multiple national and local recreational leagues and compete in tournaments with a mission to make a positive difference in the lives of student athletes.