Matthew Zito joined the Zachary High football staff four years ago where he earned his stripes as the special teams coordinator and defensive line coach. In January, coach David Brewerton promoted him to defensive coordinator to take over for previous coordinator Steven Thomas who moved to an assistant defensive position coach role.
The transition was made easy as Thomas was ready for a new role and Zito indicates that “Thomas established a foundation and a culture of flying to the football, getting off blocks and tackling fundamentals.”
Coach Zito grew up in Plaquemine where he played sports and attended St. John of Plaquemine. He graduated from LSU where he met his wife Tayler. From there, Zito student taught at Brusly High School and then made the short trip up to Plaquemine High where he coached defensive line and linebackers for nine years.
After a short-lived six month stint on the offensive side of the ball, he was promoted to defensive coordinator three days before the start of fall football camp. That is being thrown into the fire.
Coach Zito has enjoyed his time at ZHS where he was part of the 2021 State Championship team and he is excited to take over as defensive coordinator. There will be some changes.
The 2023 Broncos will be based out of a 3-4 alignment as opposed to the four-man front used previously. “Coach Brewerton indicated he wanted more blitzes and stunts to keep the offense guessing,” Zito relayed.
To gain a greater appreciation for and master the defense, Zito went to Baylor University and learned from the 3-4 guru (former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda).
“We learned the 3-4 from Aranda and will show lot of different fronts and coverages,” Zito indicated.
He will be joined by two new defensive coaches, Allen Himel and Ken Hilton. Zito is quite familiar with both as Himel was one of his best friends growing up and Hilton’s reputation in the Baton Rouge area is well established.
On Himel Zito described that “his family is from White Castle and so the west side runs kind of deep and we were always together.” On Hilton Zito reflected that “I remember when I was named the DC at Plaquemine meeting Ken and spending the evening talking about defensive schemes.”
He also had effusive praise for the godfather of ZHS football coaching, Johnny Nagle, who he has shared press box duties with since arriving at Zachary. It goes without saying that there is probably nothing coach Nagle has not seen in his career coaching.
“When I first got here at lunch I would go down and sit with coach Nagle for 15 minutes and go through film and get his opinion,” Zito said.
He does not plan to move to the sidelines this fall and will continue to learn from Nagle. He will stay in the press box because “when I was coordinator at Plaquemine and down on the field, when I broke down film on Saturday morning, I felt like I missed too much and was distracted by the fans and the band.”
On this year’s team, Zito has great expectations for the linebackers who he anticipates will be the defense’s strength with Michael Septs, Ethan Veal and Cam Peterson. The defensive backfield should also be strong and, as expected, Zito indicated he is excited about all the ways returning starter Stetson Bell will be used in the new defense.
The Broncos will run a rotation of between six or seven defensive lineman through the three front positions throughout the game. “The goal is to manipulate the scheme, get the best players on the field, and show variability from snap to snap,” Zito said.
Zito and his wife, Tayler, who he met in biology class at LSU, have three children Olivia, 7; Beau, 4; and Camille, 1.