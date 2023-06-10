Over a hundred residents gathered Friday evening on Government Street for a community bicycling event hosted by city officials as part of an initiative to curb gun violence.
Baton Rouge’s sixth annual “Pedaling for Peace” event brought residents, law enforcement officers and city officials together to ride bikes from the Shoppers Value on Government Street to Howell Park and back, hosted by Mayor Pro Tempore LaMont Cole.
“We all agree we want the same thing: a safe community where we all can raise our children to be successful,” Cole said to the crowd before riding.
The event took place as part of the city’s 15-week “Summer of Hope” initiative, which seeks to identify and assist the city’s most at-risk residents. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said last month the initiative would include canvassing, public safety discussions, professional development opportunities and fun events for high-risk neighborhoods.
Summer of Hope’s theme this year is “Peace Over Everything” and events are planned through Aug. 26.
Among those in attendance at Friday’s event included Front Yard Bikes, a nonprofit community bike shop that teaches youth how to build bikes. The organization brought 13 of its participants to take part in the ride.
“We’re just here to show support for a peaceful Baton Rouge and for the value of cycling in reducing some of the systemic issues in the town,” said Kincaid Nelson, the safety education coordinator for Front Yard Bikes.
The nonprofit also offers Friday bike rides, a community garden, tutoring sessions and a welding program.
The Summer of Hope initiative comes as parish homicides were down about 25% as of Friday compared to this time last year, according to Advocate homicide data. City officials hope to maintain the downward trend through the summer, when temperatures soar and children are out of school.
Summer of Hope hosted a Kid Fest and concert in Scotlandville as well on Saturday, along with a Housing and Financial Health Expo with Hancock Whitney.
The next Summer of Hope event is a Juneteenth Panel Discussion at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the LSU Museum of Art with several other Juneteenth events following throughout the weekend.
"As we approach the Juneteenth Holiday, Baton Rouge is filled with even more events centered around joy, peace, and unity within our community," Broome said in a statement. "I invite all residents to join me in celebrating the significance of Juneteenth, a day that symbolizes freedom, resilience and progress.”