When the fall semester begins Monday at Baton Rouge Community College, students will see changes to parking and entrances at the Mid City campus as construction begins on a new building for nursing and allied health studies.
The $25 million, four-story structure is going up on the east side of the campus.
To accommodate the 92,800-square-foot facility and improve traffic flow, temporary changes will be made to campus entrances, beginning Monday and continuing until construction is completed:
- Two of the Florida Boulevard entrances will be closed, with students and visitors able to access the campus by taking Community College Drive, next to the McDonald's restaurant on Florida Boulevard.
- The other entrances to campus, at North Foster Drive and Government Street, will remain open during construction.
Changes also will be made to parking:
- Parking will be prohibited in the lots near Florida Boulevard and in front of the Bonne Sante Wellness Center; all other parking areas will be accessible.
When completed, the Nursing and Allied Health Building will have the capacity for 1,200 students and up to 500 nursing students. Along with classrooms and laboratories, the building will have a simulated hospital, experiential learning space and study zones. The facility will include a large, open gym, as well.
BRCC is working closely with Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center to develop the nursing center's new home. Last year, the hospital announced it was giving $12 million to support construction and development of the project.
More information about the construction project or changes to entrances and parking, can be found at the BRCC website, mybrcc.edu, or by calling the college's office of public safety, at (225) 216-8001.