A weather system hovering over the central U.S. — with a pattern so distinctive it's named for the scientist who first discovered it — will bring cooler temperatures and rainy weather to Baton Rouge on Wednesday and Thursday.
A ridge of high pressure over states to the north, as far as the Great Lakes region, is staying put, trapping or blocking an area of lower pressure along the central Gulf Coast. That has all the characteristics of a "Rex Block," named after the Seattle meteorologist who discovered the pattern in the 1950s.
With high pressure comes blue skies and warmer temperatures. With low pressure comes the rain — and cooler weather than our northern neighbors.
A Rex Blox isn't especially rare, "but they do have some unique weather, with warmer temperatures up north," said meteorologist Tyler Stanfield with the National Weather Service office in Slidell.
"The area of low pressure that's developing in the Gulf today will gradually move north to the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts on Wednesday night," Stanfield said on Tuesday.
The coast is expected to get 1 inch to 3 inches of rain, with Baton Rouge itself on the western periphery of the rainfall, Stanfield said.
"Expect to get some rainfall in Baton Rouge on the lower side of that 1 to 3 inches," he said. "Temperatures will be a little bit below average on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s."
Forecasters expect to see a pattern of more Rex Blocks settling in, then breaking up over the next few weeks, Stanfield said.
States to the north, on the other hand, will have the opposite problem. The National Weather Service reports that unusually warm temperatures in the 70s and 80s may cause potential flooding from snowmelt across the Northern Plains to the Upper Great Lakes.