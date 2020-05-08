About one out of every four workers in New Orleans is without a job because of the coronavirus pandemic and related stay-at-home orders, according to an analysis of unemployment claims by an economics professor.
Baton Rouge has a 21% unemployment rate, the second worst in the state, according to an analysis by Stephen Barnes, an associate professor and director of the University of Louisiana Lafayette’s Blanco Public Policy Center Director. Lafayette had the third-highest rate of any Louisiana metro area at 18.7%.
Those numbers compare to a 15% national unemployment rate reported Friday that analysts say actually is closer to 24% when additional jobless claims and unemployed workers are factored in since the numbers were tallied in mid-April.
Barnes based the unemployment rate on the weekly first-time filings with the Louisiana Workforce Commission, going from the week ending March 21 to May 2.
There’s a large gap between the number of people who have filed for first-time claims and those who are getting unemployment benefits. More than 500,000 people have filed for claims.
It appears that many people are filing for unemployment but don’t have the documentation to prove they were working, Barnes said. “That’s some indication of the number of people who are looking for help,” he said.
As bad as the numbers are, they don't capture the full devastation wrought by the business shutdowns.
The Labor Department said its survey-takers erroneously classified millions of Americans as employed in April even though their employers had closed down. If they had been counted correctly, the unemployment rate would have been nearly 20%, the government said.
Also, people who are out of work but aren't actually looking for a new job are not officially counted as unemployed. An estimated 6.4 million people lost jobs last month but did not search for new ones, most likely because they saw little prospect of finding work with the economy shut down.
Counting them as unemployed would push the rate up further, to 24%, according to calculations by Heidi Shierholz, an economist at the Economic Policy Institute.