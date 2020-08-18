Staff at Wildwood Elementary school in Baton Rouge are working from home Tuesday after an individual at the school reported positive for the novel coronavirus, said a school spokeswoman.
The positive COVID-19 case came to the attention of the elementary school Monday night.
"Out of an abundance of caution, the school is closed today for the facilities team to conduct a deep cleaning of the building," said Taylor Gast, a spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system.
The closing of the school, however, won't affect the cafeteria, Gast said. Child nutrition services will continue as normal today.
Wildwood staff will be able to return to the building Wednesday. Close contacts of the infected invidual have already been notified and the staff at the school are receiving separate notifications, Gast said.
School policy is that close contacts need to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days before they can return to school.
East Baton Rouge Parish schools are offering virtual-only instruction until at least Labor Day.