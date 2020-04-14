People who own property on Grand Isle, but don't live there full-time, will be able to enter the island again starting Monday.
Local officials agreed to amend an existing emergency order on a split vote, 3-2, during a special town council meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The council decided to renew access for non-resident property owners who have been barred from entering Grand Isle for just over a week, amid concerns that a population boom could bring coronavirus to a mostly elderly community that hasn't been infected yet.
The new measure will "allow camp owners and their immediate families access and limited use of their property" starting Monday. Limited beach access will also be allowed, in accordance to state and federal social distancing policies, but the use of golf carts will still be prohibited.
"I think we're looking at making a little change right now," Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle said at the meeting, "and I think that's the thing to do."
Coronavirus has still yet to reach Grand Isle, local officials said, although Jefferson Parish has over 5,000 cases and 210 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon.
The town declared a state of emergency on April 2, and council members, who wanted to maintain Grand Isle's safety, agreed to enforce the first known checkpoint related to COVID-19 in Louisiana.
At first, the checkpoint on the La. Highway 1 entrance — the only road into and out of the island — was limited to residents, essential workers and property owners who brought along proof of ownership documents like utility or energy bills.
But, on April 3, the town tightened its checkpoint restrictions, limiting entrance only to essential workers and residents who have Grand Isle addresses listed on their driver's licenses. Property owners who already arrived were allowed to stay.
The blockade sparked controversy. Although local political leaders are permitted by Louisiana law to control "pedestrian and vehicular traffic" in "times of great public crisis," some property owners felt Grand Isle had taken the interpretation too far.
Councilwoman Mona Santiny, a Grand Isle supermarket owner, expressed her concern that camp owners might sue the town over the issue. She said during the meeting that she spoke with "four or five attorneys" who told her "what we're doing's not right."
No lawsuit has yet been filed, town attorney Chip Cahill said, who said he spoke with several attorneys, including Jefferson Parish attorney Peggy Barton, and doubts non-resident property owners have much of a case.
"What kind of lawsuit would we have?" Cahill told The Advocate. "I mean, is someone going to ask for an injunction right now? These people are going to have full and unlimited property at some time in the near future, so you don't have any irreparable harm."
Joe Woll, a Grand Isle camp owner, said the question is more about whether town officials had legal grounds to restrict non-resident property owners in the first place.
"Let me put it this way," said Woll, a Luling resident who owns a three-bedroom camp and a boat in Grand Isle. "If somebody was willing to take the lead on (a lawsuit), I would possibly become a party of that. It's a simple fact that we need to understand what is their range for denial for the property."
Grand Isle's population is 757 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, with a median age of 53.3 — statistics that show most of the residents on the island are in the high-risk category with a virus that has been deadly among the elderly.
The town has no hospital, one ambulance, and, according to Chief of Police Laine Landry, nine police deputies. The arrival of the virus could overwhelm the Grand Isle's public resources, which are further limited because they cannot ask for relief from neighboring communities that are also maxed out due to the pandemic.
The checkpoint was set up in part because the town didn't want to get overwhelmed on Easter weekend — an annual holiday that last year brought in about 19,000 extra vehicles onto the island, Landry said Monday.
The curve of Louisiana's COVID-19 cases appears to be flattening. The predicted holiday rushes have passed. Now that Grand Isle has decided to allow camp owners to return, Camardelle said the town still needs to remain cautious.
"Remember," Camardelle said, "lifting up the restrictions, as the days go by, things are going to get better, hopefully, so that so far we're moving forward and we need to make sure that we keep an eye on each other."