The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, has released an online portal for at-home art and science experiences at virtual-lasm.org.

The portal, organized by grade level plus a section for all ages, includes videos, hands-on activities and blogs produced by the museum and the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium.

“LASM developed virtual-lasm.org in response to the museum’s temporary closure as a result of COVID-19, but this initiative to share our mission online will persist beyond the current crisis,” said Serena Pandos, president and executive director. “Since we had to close our doors in March, we have encouraged discovery, inspired creativity and fostered the pursuit of knowledge in tens of thousands of people digitally; we hope to continue reaching people near and far through our virtual museum platform.”

Included are virtual versions of such favorites as "Stargazing" in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium and "The Traveling Trunk Show," along with such newly-produced content as "Choose Your Own Venture" interactive astronomy videos and "We Need Our Space: LIVE."

"We Need Our Space: LIVE," hosted by the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium, is a new livestream planetarium show that takes viewers on a journey through the cosmos from their homes. Showing at noon and 7 p.m. every Thursday on the museum's Facebook and YouTube pages and accessible via virtual-lasm.org, recordings of the livestreams will be available the week after they occur.

“Our primary goal is to continue serving our community through our quality programming,” Pandos said. “We believe that art and science shape each other, our lives, and the world."

For more information, visit lasm.org.