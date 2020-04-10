After dozens of Louisiana state prisoners have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, state officials are starting to consider releasing some inmates — particularly nonviolent offenders, those with release dates coming up and those with serious underlying medical conditions — before the disease starts claiming their lives.
Some families of those inmates are worried the efforts will prove too little too late, pointing to other states that have already taken significant steps to reduce their prison populations in recent weeks.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday that the state Department of Corrections is compiling a list of inmates who might be eligible for medical furlough, prioritizing people over 60 with nonviolent convictions and health issues who are nearing the ends of their sentences. A special panel will then evaluate their cases and make a decision.
It's unclear how many people could be affected. Edwards said the panel plans to start hearing cases next week, though the timeline could change.
Other states have already started letting some prisoners out. Kentucky's governor last week freed almost 1,000 inmates, Ohio's governor is seeking to release nearly 200, and Pennsylvania's governor plans to grant a temporary reprieve to 1,800 inmates.
Louisiana's incarceration rate is much higher than all those states — and its coronavirus death rate is too. The number of confirmed cases among Louisiana inmates and corrections staff continues to rise inside prison facilities, where social distancing and proper sanitization measures are often impossible.
"They're stuck in there like dogs," said Becky Clark, whose husband is serving time for drug charges. "We can't even get answers. I guess we're just the little people … being pushed to the sides."
Not everyone supports the idea of prisoner releases.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a frequent foe of Edwards on criminal justice reform, has already warned of potential "crime wave" and raised concerns that prisoners might spread COVID-19.
Family members of some inmates argue there's no way they could be a threat to the public if released because of serious health issues, saying these are the people who should be at the top of the list for consideration.
Janice Parker said her son Kentrell is a quadriplegic confined to a wheelchair since 2010. He's 41 and serving a life sentence for murder, which likely makes him ineligible for medical furlough under the governor's plan.
Parker said her son would pose no threat on the outside since he can't even move on his own.
"If Kentrell catches this virus … how are they going to take care of him? I am really afraid for his life at this point," she said. "What is it that you all are holding him for? He's no good to the prison. He's bed bound."
The state Department of Corrections didn't answer questions about whether it plans to accelerate existing medical furlough or compassionate release programs.
Nicholas Courville, 37, has served about 12 years of a 20-year sentence for aggravated burglary. He receives regular dialysis treatments for kidney failure in addition to suffering from high blood pressure and chronic lung problems.
"Add COVID to the mix and he has almost no shot at survival," his uncle Dale Viola said.
Courville's family says he can't go more than a few days without treatment, so it would be virtually impossible for him to escape or go into hiding.
"These are people. They've done some bad things but they didn't receive a death sentence," Viola said. "There's one person who can change this, and that's the governor. We're counting on him to show some compassion."
The coronavirus -- like the prison system -- disproportionately affects black communities in Louisiana.
African Americans make up 32% of the state population, but about two thirds of its prison population. And about 70% of the 800 Louisiana residents who have died from the coronavirus are black, a disparity that experts attribute to limited access to economic opportunities and health care.
Louisiana also leads the nation in life without parole sentences, which means the prison population is generally older and less healthy than in other states.
The Louisiana Department of Health issued a memo Wednesday addressed to Edwards, who has historically championed criminal justice reform and even campaigned on a promise to shed the state's title as prison capital of the world. The memo contained a series of recommendations for minimizing the spread of the coronavirus inside Louisiana jails and prisons, including releasing people convicted of the most minor crimes when such releases are needed to make social distancing possible.
The memo was rescinded just hours after being issued, but officials provided no explanation of the decision.
Numbers grow
Nearly every major correctional facility in Louisiana now has at least one confirmed case. A total of 46 state prisoners and 37 prison staffers had tested positive as of Friday, according to Department of Corrections data.
Prison officials have said they're taking aggressive steps to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, like limiting visitation, screening people for the disease at prison gates and isolating sick prisoners away from the general population.
Public health experts have compared jails and prisons to giant cruise ships moored to the land — with worse sanitation. As the outbreaks have grown behind bars, so has the debate over how to respond.
Some public health experts argue releasing some inmates is the surest way to halt the virus' spread.
Thomas LaVeist, dean of Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, said prisons should institute a two-week quarantine protocol for inmates leaving the system. He said reducing the prison population would pay dividends for both the inmates and their guards, noting that even small outbreaks could overwhelm hospitals in the rural Louisiana communities where many prisons are located.
"Getting as many prisoners out of the prison as possible is the most practical and safe option for all involved," LaVeist said.
Transferring sick inmates
Before announcing plans to consider releasing some prisoners, the Department of Corrections said weeks ago that inmates from local jails who test positive for the coronavirus would be sent to Angola and housed there at Camp J, a solitary confinement wing that was closed in 2018 amid safety concerns.
Prisoner rights advocates filed a motion asking a federal judge to forbid DOC from allowing such transfers, arguing the practice "will expose the most vulnerable people in the DOC system to an unconscionably high risk of death or serious harm." The motion was denied and some inmates are now being housed there.
Department spokesman Ken Pastorick said those inmates will have no contact with other Angola prisoners. He described Camp J as "an isolated location on the sprawling Louisiana State Penitentiary property" about a mile away from any other housing facilities. Pastorick also said inmates displaying severe symptoms would be sent to a hospital.
Advocates argue the conditions are unacceptable for ailing prisoners.
"That place was shut down because it was inhumane," said Jerome Morgan, who spent several months at Camp J while serving 20 years for murder before a judge ruled he was wrongfully convicted. "I've seen it firsthand. … Now they're locking sick people in cages."