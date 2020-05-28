Our Lady of the Lake facilities will allow limited visitation for individuals to serve as an essential advocate for patients starting Friday.
Patients will identify their advocates’ name on admission and that person will be the designated visitor for the entire stay. Patients who are not COVID-19 positive or being ruled out for COVID-19 will be limited to one visitor per day who is at least 18-years-old.
“Working closely with our clinical teams, we are now at a point where we can resume limited visitation within strict guidelines," said Dr. Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer at the Lake.
All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before they are permitted to enter a facility. For patients who are confirmed COVID-19 positive or are suspected to have the disease, they will not be allowed visitors except for end of life situations.
The Lake "strongly recommend(s) people who have chronic conditions such as diabetes, lung or heart disease or are older than 70 do not visit patients in our facilities for their own protection."