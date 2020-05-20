The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office reported two more coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday.
Dr. William "Beau" Clark said in a news release Wednesday morning that a 73-year-old male nursing home resident died Tuesday, and a 72-year-old male nursing home resident died Wednesday.
The 72-year-old had been admitted to hospice care on Sunday.
The coroner did not specify at which nursing home either man resided, but said the patients had pre-existing conditions.
The coroner has reported 237 coronavirus-related deaths since the first patient was reported in mid-March. Two additional deaths reported in the parish were out-of-state residents, both from the Woodville, Mississippi area who were treated at Baton Rouge area hospitals.