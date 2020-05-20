41a6c4dc-336e-59d0-b90b-f5dd4a4563c5
Buy Now

Coronavirus testing at Baton Rouge General Medical Center Monday March 30, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office reported two more coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday.

Dr. William "Beau" Clark said in a news release Wednesday morning that a 73-year-old male nursing home resident died Tuesday, and a 72-year-old male nursing home resident died Wednesday.

The 72-year-old had been admitted to hospice care on Sunday.

The coroner did not specify at which nursing home either man resided, but said the patients had pre-existing conditions.

The coroner has reported 237 coronavirus-related deaths since the first patient was reported in mid-March. Two additional deaths reported in the parish were out-of-state residents, both from the Woodville, Mississippi area who were treated at Baton Rouge area hospitals.

View comments