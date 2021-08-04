Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday once the U. S. Food and Drug Administration gives final approval to COVID-19 vaccines, possibly by Labor Day, the action should pave the way for the mandatory vaccinations of LSU students and state employees.

"It would be my expectation that once full authorization is granted . . . then that vaccine will be added to the list and will work just like the current mumps, measles and other vaccines," Edwards said.

The governor made his comments during a 30-minute virtual town hall meeting hosted by The Advocate and Times-Picayune.

Edwards answered questions from Peter Kovacs, editor of the paper, mostly based on those submitted by readers for the event.

The three coronavirus vaccines in use today -- Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson -- are authorized by the FDA for emergency use only.

The federal agency is under heavy political pressure to quickly give final approval to the vaccines so college leaders and others feel they are on more comfortable legal ground in mandating the vaccine.

Edwards said The New York Times reported Tuesday approval is near.

"I think that is going to happen relatively soon, perhaps by Labor Day," he said.

+2 Replay: Gov. John Bel Edwards answers COVID questions from readers As Louisiana experiences a fourth surge of COVID cases and hospitalizations, a mask mandate went into effect Wednesday morning.

LSU leaders on Wednesday said students will not be required to be vaccinated to register for classes but those who are not will have to undergo monthly tests for the virus.

Edwards, an attorney himself, noted that the 7th U. S. Court of Appeals recently upheld Indiana University's right to require students to get the vaccine after a district court ruled the same way.

"In Louisiana we are taking a different approach," he said.

"It is not just LSU," Edwards noted.

Vaccine news in your inbox Once a week we'll update you on the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

"It is all of higher education in Louisiana that is approaching this from this same angle and I am not going to involve myself in that decision," he said of waiting for FDA approval.

Several private schools, including Tulane University, Loyola University and the University of Holy Cross, have made vaccinations for students mandatory and report vaccination rates in the mid-90's and higher.

LSU to require unvaccinated students to take monthly COVID tests; vaccine not required LSU won't require its students to get the coronavirus vaccination to attend this fall, but those who don't will have to be tested monthly, the…

The vaccination rate for LSU students is believed to be less than 30%.

Edwards on Monday said he was re-imposing his indoor face mask mandate amid the state's skyrocketing rate of coronavirus cases.

But he said Wednesday he has no plans to resume restrictions on businesses and other steps he ordered earlier in the pandemic.

Baton Rouge hospitals see spike in COVID-sick children — and doctors fear it could get worse As a fourth wave of COVID fueled by the contagious delta variant inundates Baton Rouge hospitals, pediatric facilities are seeing a rise in th…

"I have no intention of doing that. I have not been requested to do that. That is not a CDC recommendation," he said, a reference to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The least onerous thing we can do to try to curb transmission and give some breathing room to hospitals is to reinstate the mask mandate," the governor said.

"We didn't close any businesses. We didn't limit any hours. This is a very targeted and limited approach that we believe will be effective."

Edwards was asked why the state does not delay the start of public schools because of the fourth surge of the coronavirus.

He said both the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics concluded students who wear face masks can safety return to classes.

Edwards also noted that the state Department of Education said Tuesday students who attended in-person classes scored 15% better on key math and English tests than those who relied on virtual learning during the 2020-21 school year.