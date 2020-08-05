Nearly a month after it started, the federal surge testing effort for the novel coronavirus ended Wednesday in Baton Rouge as the supply of 60,000 tests provided to the region have been nearly used up.
Final numbers for the tests weren’t available yet, but city-parish officials viewed the effort as successful because it provided testing to a large swath of the community.
“If you have symptoms, if you’ve been exposed, go get tested because one of the most important things you can do to slow the spread of the coronavirus and to protect our economy and to protect the lives of our fellow citizens is to get tested,” said Mark Armstrong, city-parish spokesman.
The Geaux Get Tested initiative aimed to dramatically increase testing for the virus amid a worrying spike in positive cases. Launched on July 7, the campaign aimed originally to test 60,000 people in 12 days.
The push was extended, however, after fewer people showed up than officials had hoped for. New sites were opened in Alexandria, Lafayette and Lake Charles to use some of the tests from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office announced the closure of four of the five original surge sites on Wednesday. The fifth site, at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center near Gonzales, closed after testing on Sunday, an Ascension Parish government spokesman said.
Some mobile sites were also used in Baton Rouge during the federal effort.
Fixed sites in Lafayette, Lake Charles and Alexandria will remain open for the time being, the mayor's office said.
The site at Cajun Field at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is expected to close after Aug. 11, university officials have said.
The end of the federal surge means a major route for people in the Baton Rouge region to get free testing without a medical reason will no longer be available.
Armstrong noted that the surge sites were always designed to be temporary, but he said the Baton Rouge area still has plenty of testing available through hospitals, primary and urgent care clinics, federal qualified health centers, and Walmart and CVS locations across the parish.
He couldn’t say whether any of those sites offered free testing, but he said some charge on a sliding scale, don’t require an upfront payment, or try to work with people who don’t have insurance and are unable to afford the full cost.
Many of those locations also have requirements, such as by limiting tests to people with symptoms or who have had exposure, or by requiring an appointment through a doctor.
The testing effort has had a measurable effect. The rolling averages of the daily number of tests completed in East Baton Rouge Parish and the 12-parish region overall have roughly doubled since about when the push began. The run of testing also pushed the per capita testing rate well past benchmarks recommended by health experts at Harvard University.
But many health experts have pointed out that testing isn’t an end unto itself. It is designed to be a part of a broader surveillance effort to identify where the virus is spreading and to isolate those who are infected.
Meanwhile, the state’s contact tracing program hasn’t been able to make as much headway as health officials would have liked.
State health officials noted that contact-tracers’ ability to run down people who may have been exposed to those who tested positive was hampered because test results were taking several days to be returned.
Another problem, the officials said, has been getting cooperation from those who are infected.
The state’s 700 contact tracers recently have been able to reach 69% the people they target, a major improvement from early June, but among those reached with new infections, nearly three-quarters weren’t providing lists of their close contacts, state health official said.
That means the state isn’t able to take the next steps that could further isolate the virus’s spread, especially among those who are asymptomatic or don’t have symptoms yet.
Though final numbers were not yet available, 11,698 people had been tested through July 28 at the four primary Baton Rouge surge sites. Of them, 680 tested positive for the virus, or just less than 6% of those tested, Armstrong said.
Those sites were at Alex Box Stadium at LSU, Cortana Mall, Southern University’s F.G. Clark Activity Center and Healing Place Church.
Overall, the daily percentage of people testing positive in the parish — including those who were tested through hospitals, clinics and other locations — has ranged between 7% and 16% since mid-July, a city-parish tally shows.
In the federal criteria for reopening, federal health officials have encouraged communities to look for a daily test percentage, known as positivity, that is less than 10% for 14 days to show that testing is robust enough to open up to Phase 3.
The World Health Organization recommends an even tighter positivity standard, less than 5% for the previous two weeks, along with other measures like declining new cases, deaths and hospitalizations.
Armstrong suggested the lower percentage of people testing positive through the federal surge sites in Baton Rouge — at least through late July — indicated the surge sites were reaching out to a broader base of the population.
The Advocate reporter Andrea Gallo and other staff contributed to this story.