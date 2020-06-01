Health officials are reporting 48 new positive cases of coronavirus in East Baton Rouge, bringing the parish total to 3,666.

In a daily noon update, the Louisiana Department of Health reports a total of 40,341 COVID-19 cases across the state, up from 39,916 on Sunday.

Currently, 661 patients in Louisiana are hospitalized while 31,728 people are presumed to have recovered from the virus, according to data released on Monday.

2,686 people in the state have died.

See full list of data below.

Louisiana’s governor was expected to announce Monday whether restrictions on churches and businesses will be further eased as the state fights the spread of the new coronavirus.

If Gov. John Bel Edwards gives the OK, the latest lifting of restrictions would start Friday.

Being considered are guidelines that would allow bars, spas and tattoo parlors to newly open, but with heavy restrictions. Churches, restaurants, hair salons and other businesses that have reopened at 25% capacity since mid-May would be allowed to move to 50% of their occupancy rate. Live music venues would remain closed.

The lifting of restrictions likely won’t apply in one jurisdiction: New Orleans officials made clear last week that they’d like to see more data before further opening the city. Like the state, New Orleans now allows dining inside restaurants, hair and nail salons and church services, with 25% limits on capacity.

One concern voiced by the New Orleans health director, Dr. Jennifer Avegno, was the likelihood that many New Orleans area residents headed for Gulf Coast beaches during the Memorial Day weekend. She cited reports of large gatherings along the Gulf Coast in Florida, Alabama and Mississippi.

City officials want more time to collect and analyze data to determine the effect of New Orleans residents’ visits to such Memorial Day events before deciding whether to further loosen restrictions.

Edwards, a Democratic governor, has been under pressure from Republican officials since early May, when he extended his first, strict stay-at-home emergency order. That order, issued when the state was a hot spot for COVID-19, was lifted May 15.

But GOP pressure continued. Attorney General Jeff Landry, who early in the coronavirus crisis was supportive of Edwards’ efforts, joined Republican state lawmakers in sending the governor a letter Sunday urging him to “reopen our state and unleash the entrepreneurial spirit of Louisiana’s hardworking people.”

They asked that all of Louisiana employers fall under the same regulations.

“The piecemeal method picks winners and losers, crippling small businesses and forcing too many into bankruptcy or closure.”

Louisiana has had nearly 40,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, as of Sunday. The death toll was approaching 2,700. More than 28,000 have recovered. Hospitalizations, a key factor in whether restrictions are loosened, have dropped well below 700. They had peaked at more than 2,100 in early April.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.