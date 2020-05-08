A Central pastor who has defied emergency orders during the coronavirus outbreak by holding religious services has filed a lawsuit accusing state and local officials of threats and harassment.
The Rev. Tony Spell, pastor of Life Tabernacle Church, also claims he was subject to unwarranted surveillance, including the tapping of his phone by unnamed parties, and had his church's water temporarily cut off until complaints got them restored.
Spell made those allegations and others in a new civil rights lawsuit brought against Gov. John Bel Edwards, Central Mayor David Barrow, Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome, Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran and 19th Judicial District Judge Fred Crifasi.
Spell claims cameras "were installed across the road from the Church" and from the dining room window of his home "to view those coming and going." He also claims that he has been followed.
"Agents of law enforcement followed Pastor Spell everywhere he traveled," the new suit alleges.
Spell's home is the church parsonage and sits next to his church off Hooper Road.
Filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court in Baton Rouge, the suit was brought by former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and his local counsel, Baton Rouge lawyer Jeffrey Wittenbrink.
Quoting an array of Bible passages, Spell's suit claims the emergency orders limiting his services to no more than 10 people and his subsequent citation over allegedly breaking them were a violation of his and his congregation's right to free speech, free exercise of religion and other bedrock Constitutional protections.
The suit goes on to allege that the restrictions unfairly single out his and other religious organizations with greater restrictions than are necessary while allowing business deemed "essential" during the viral outbreak to open up to far larger crowds with little effort by them to enforce social distancing.
"If Pastor Spell told his congregation to meet at Home Depot, Lowe’s, or Walmart, then he apparently would not have been violating the Governor's orders, but since he told them to meet at Life Tabernacle Church, he is facing fines and possible imprisonment," the suit claims.
The suit asks a federal judge to bar Edwards or local law enforcement officials from enforcing the order on Spell or his church or from enforcing the special conditions of his bail that also call for him to comply with the governor's order.
Spell is also seeking compensatory, nominal, punitive, and other damages.
The first step in trying to block enforcement of the orders would be through a hearing on a temporary restraining order. U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson held a status conference Friday afternoon and has given the defendants until Tuesday to respond. Wittenbrink said a hearing could happen later next week.
Though Edwards recently extended the stay at home order through May 15, he is expected to announced on Monday how those requirements might lessen if the order is eased on May 16. Those changes would reopen businesses and public spaces but restrict occupancy and require social distancing.
Matthew Block, executive counsel for Edwards, was on the call, Wittenbrink said, and informed the judge that the governor's announcement on Monday could make a difference in the case. Wittenbrink said he would have to see what the governor announces but any of that won't change what has happened to Spell and church so far.
Shauna Sanford, spokeswoman for Edwards, said he hasn't had time to review the suit yet to offer a comment.
When asked, Corcoran, the Central Police chief, disputed that it was his officers who were video-recording the church, following Spell or tapping his phones.
I have no clue where he's come up with that his phones were tapped," Corcoran said.
He also disputed allegations in the suit that he or any other local or state officials told Spell not to preach.
"I never once told him he couldn't preach. Never once," Corcoran said.
The suit doesn't specifically claim Corcoran said that but charges that Judge Crifasi told Spell and one of his attorneys that he couldn't speak to his assembly.
Spell has been under home confinement since he violated the conditions of his bail following his arrest last month on allegations he tried to hit a protester in front of his church with a school bus while the minister was backing up the vehicle.
One condition required him to comply with Edwards' stay-at-home order, which limits public gathering to no more than 10 people, which Spell promptly defied again with a service.
In an April 24 hearing on the bail conditions, the suit claims Crifasi warned Spell of "preaching to your assembly," which the suit alleges contradicts the governor’s orders.
"Specifically, Judge Crifasi told Pastor Spell orally, 'You can't preach to your church. That's prohibited.'”
"'You can't have more than ten persons around you at any time. You're the tenth person,'" the suit quotes also Crifasi saying.
Attempts to reach Crifasi were unsuccessful late Friday but, in Louisiana, judicial rules typical bar judges from commenting publicly about matters before them.
Spell and his congregation have resisted Edwards' social distancing and other restrictions since they were enacted in March. Central police have cited him with six counts of violating those orders.
Spell has claimed that in-person services are an integral part of his church's beliefs and financial well-being among its tithing membership. Spell's church, part of the conservative Apostolic branch of Pentecostalism, feature singing, swaying and fiery sermons.
Most other churches in the state have complied with the orders and held online or drive-in services.
Spell's fight over the orders has drawn international attention and prompted protests.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates …