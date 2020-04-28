Houston-based Tellurian Inc. expects to raise $50 million from the sale of zero coupon unsecured notes, a zero interest loan which later converts to equity in addition to warrants to purchase up to 20 million shares of stock.
Tellurian expects to build Driftwood LNG, a $30 billion liquified natural gas export terminal in Calcasieu Parish and recently restructured the business. It laid off about 40% of the workforce in recent months and looks to sign a customer agreement with Petronet LNG Limited in the coming months.
Tellurian planned to begin exporting 27.6 million tons of LNG by 2023. It expected to draw on more than 10,000 acres in the Haynesville Shale play in addition to assets in the Permian Basin for LNG export.
Driftwood LNG is projected to create about 6,700 construction jobs and 300 projected permanent jobs in Louisiana.
Tellurian re-negotiated its $75 million loan and reduced the principal by $17.1 million by converting most of it into 9.3 million shares of equity in addition to another warrants for 4.7 million shares.
Its cash and cash equivalents after the new agreement is about $100 million as of March 31.
“Tellurian is building cash reserves during this challenging time in global markets, positioning for a strong emergence from COVID-19 restrictions," said Meg Gentle, CEO of Tellurian in a news release.
The price of oil futures collapsed in recent days and crude oil storage is running low but the company remains confident there will be demand for LNG in the next few years.
"We remain bullish on long-term natural gas demand growth, underscoring the acute need for Driftwood LNG," Gentle said.