Small business employment in the Baton Rouge metro area has risen since the stay at home order in Louisiana was lifted in mid-May but still sits significantly lower than in January.
The number of hourly small business employees was down 48.5% in East Baton Rouge Parish, 50.5% in Livingston Parish and 16.8% in Ascension Parish during the week of May 23 compared to last year, according to data from Opportunity Insights. Small business employment was down 41.9% during the week of May 23 across Louisiana since January.
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber continues to track some economic indicators during the coronavirus pandemic through a weekly dashboard which includes fuel sales, traffic and hotel occupancy.
Retail fuel sales in the Baton Rouge metro area were down 27% between May 25 and May 31 compared to last year and down 14% statewide. Commercial and industrial fuel sales in Baton Rouge was up by 2% over the year compared to down 25% statewide.
Weekday traffic volume on U.S. 190 is up 37% over the year in May and increased by 26% compared to April this year. Likewise, traffic increased by 24% on I-110 over the month but is still down 25% over the year.
Residential vehicle traffic to retail outlets and recreation improved across the Baton Rouge metro from being down 30% to only 6% compared to last year. Still, commuting was down 28% over the year, not a significant rebound after Phase I re-opening began.
Hotel occupancy has improved as well, about 58.4% of rooms in the Baton Rouge metro were booked between May 17 and May 23 in 2019 and 42.5% of rooms were booked during the same time period this year.
Hotel revenue is still down, businesses collected $3.5 million in 2019 compared to $1.5 million last month between May 17 and May 23. That's the highest hotel occupancy has been since March 21, the lowest dip was 21% hotel occupancy in mid-April.
New weekly unemployment claims in the Baton Rouge metro have fallen to 4,278 claims during the week that ended May 23 compared to a peak of 18,872 claims for the week ending April 4.
BRAC expects the recovery to continue as more businesses are given the green light to re-open.
“As we begin Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, we expect these stabilization trends to continue,” said Andrew Fitzgerald, senior director of business intelligence for BRAC in a news release.