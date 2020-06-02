river.adv HS 120.JPG (copy)
Weekday traffic volume on U.S. 190 is up 37% over the year in May and increased by 26% compared to April this year.

 Advocate file photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Small business employment in the Baton Rouge metro area has risen since the stay at home order in Louisiana was lifted in mid-May but still sits significantly lower than in January. 

The number of hourly small business employees was down 48.5% in East Baton Rouge Parish, 50.5% in Livingston Parish and 16.8% in Ascension Parish during the week of May 23 compared to last year, according to data from Opportunity Insights. Small business employment was down 41.9% during the week of May 23 across Louisiana since January. 

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber continues to track some economic indicators during the coronavirus pandemic through a weekly dashboard which includes fuel sales, traffic and hotel occupancy. 

Retail fuel sales in the Baton Rouge metro area were down 27% between May 25 and May 31 compared to last year and down 14% statewide. Commercial and industrial fuel sales in Baton Rouge was up by 2% over the year compared to down 25% statewide. 

Residential vehicle traffic to retail outlets and recreation improved across the Baton Rouge metro from being down 30% to only 6% compared to last year. Still, commuting was down 28% over the year, not a significant rebound after Phase I re-opening began. 

Hotel occupancy has improved as well, about 58.4% of rooms in the Baton Rouge metro were booked between May 17 and May 23 in 2019 and 42.5% of rooms were booked during the same time period this year. 

Hotel revenue is still down, businesses collected $3.5 million in 2019 compared to $1.5 million last month between May 17 and May 23. That's the highest hotel occupancy has been since March 21, the lowest dip was 21% hotel occupancy in mid-April. 

New weekly unemployment claims in the Baton Rouge metro have fallen to 4,278 claims during the week that ended May 23 compared to a peak of 18,872 claims for the week ending April 4. 

BRAC expects the recovery to continue as more businesses are given the green light to re-open. 

“As we begin Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, we expect these stabilization trends to continue,” said Andrew Fitzgerald, senior director of business intelligence for BRAC in a news release. 

