NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The LSU basketball team was left scrambling to get a flight home late Thursday morning after the final four days of the Southeastern Conference tournament were canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Will Wade said he received word from SEC officials about 20 minutes before an 11 a.m. team breakfast — just as his players were gathering outside the meeting room of their downtown hotel — that the rest of the tournament wouldn't be played.
While his players were shocked and surprised by the news, Wade said he suspected it might happen after the NBA suspended its season Wednesday night.
Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have presumptively tested positive for the coronavirus.
“I wasn’t really surprised,” Wade told The Advocate by phone. “When the NBA did it, I figured we were heading toward this."
At the same time, he said he thoroughly understood the decision made by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and Dan Leibovitz, the league’s associate commissioner for men’s basketball.
Wade quickly added it was the correct one considering what has transpired with the spread of the virus across the globe.
“It was a tough decision for them, but obviously, there are a lot of major public health concerns,” he said. “This is a lot bigger than playing basketball, and it’s bigger than our team. … It’s a worldwide issue.
“The SEC had a lot of experts helping them, and they made the best decision with the information they have right now. They got a lot of good information from a lot of experts.”
Only two first-round games were played Wednesday night on the opening day of the SEC tournament at Bridgestone Arena.
During the first contest between Ole Miss and Georgia, Sankey announced fans would not be let into the arena for the tournament, starting with second-round games that were set to tip off at noon Thursday.
LSU, which was scheduled to hold a 1:30 p.m. practice Thursday, had a double-bye into Friday’s quarterfinals when the Tigers were to play around 8:30 p.m.
By noon, the American Athletic, Atlantic Coast, Big East, Big Ten and Big 12 conferences had canceled what was left of their tournaments and eight others quickly followed.
The tournaments were called off less than 24 hours after the NCAA announced Wednesday its tournament, which is scheduled to begin next week, would be held without fans in attendance.
That was the last thing on Wade’s mind, however, as he was trying to get his team a chartered flight home.
Naturally, he was disappointed the SEC tournament was cancelled because he thought the third-seeded Tigers could get to the semifinals and maybe the final because the bracket set up well for them.
However, Wade reiterated that the safety of everyone involved was more important than a basketball game or even a tournament.
“Look, we get so caught up in what we do with basketball and what we’ve got going on in our little world,” he said somberly. “But it’s a big world out there and there’s a lot of stuff going on.
“It was the right decision. This is the world we live in today; it was 100% the right call.”
Wade said his players already knew about the SEC’s decision when he met with them and they understood even though many were shocked and surprised.
“They’re asking more questions about school and when their schoolwork is due,” he said. “I told them, ‘Look, let’s get through today and then we’ll figure out all the other stuff when we get back home.’
“We’ll figure it out. It’s one hour, one day at a time right now.”
At that point, Wade was unsure when he and his team would return to campus because there are only about four or five charter companies around the country.
Many of them, he said, were servicing schools involved in other tournaments.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to get out today,” Wade said. “A lot of teams are in the same position as us. We’ll see how it plays out.”