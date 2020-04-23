Livingston Parish high school students could see their grades slip if they get behind on the work they are assigned while schools are closed due to the new coronavirus.

The school district’s new grading procedures are a bit tougher than their neighbors, which are generally giving less weight than Livingston to classroom work done since March 13.

“There has to be some accountability on the students,” Superintendent Joe Murphy told The Advocate.

Elementary and middle school students in Livingston received a separate set of grading procedures. Their grades will be based on the first three of the four grading periods of the 2019-20 school year.

The parish's new high school rules, which were announced Tuesday, come with important caveats.

A student’s grades drop only if teachers document that they “have been in regular contact with the student and parent to explain the fact their grade is dropping.” And teachers have to give assignments and instruction “in whatever form the student needs in order to participate.”

Finally, if a student had at least a D on March 13, their grade can’t fall below that. Students with A, B, or C, however, will have to continue to work to keep those grades at the level they were when schools were shuttered.

The new high school grading procedures also have some special requirements for students who are taking online courses using Plato Learning. These students will need to take their final exams in person at their school.

“If a student does not feel comfortable returning to school to test at this time, their virtual school class will be considered incomplete,” according to the new rules, though students have until Aug. 1 to take an in-person exam and complete the course.

Murphy said schools will space out students both in time and physically, setting them more than 6 feet apart.

Livingston has yet to decide how it will handle high school graduations. Murphy said they won’t happen in May as scheduled, but he’s still hoping they can hold them later, perhaps in June. If that’s not possible, he said, some kind of reworked or even virtual graduation will be held.

Finally, Murphy said he has no plans to start the 2020-21 school year early; students are scheduled to return Aug. 7. But he said Livingston will have an expanded virtual summer school focused on students who've fallen behind.