Inmates housed at two Louisiana state prisons have tested positive for coronavirus along with a growing number of staff members at several others, according to data released Wednesday from the state Department of Corrections.
Four inmates at B.B. "Sixty" Rayburn Correctional Center in Washington Parish now have confirmed cases of the virus while one inmate at Dixon Correctional Institute in Jackson has tested positive, the data show. Corrections staff at the following prisons have also tested positive: one at David Wade Correctional Center in Homer, one at Dixon, two at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, five at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola and five at Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Avoyelles Parish.
DOC officials had previously refused to release information about which facilities contained inmates and staff who had contracted coronavirus, citing medical privacy laws and security concerns. The department didn't provide an explanation for its change of heart, but posted the data on its website Wednesday.
A total of five state prisoners and 14 DOC staff members have confirmed cases of coronavirus. The department has not revealed how many inmates and staff are being tested, instead releasing only the number of positive results.
Advocates and inmates' relatives are pressuring the governor's office and corrections leaders to free some prisoners — in particular those convicted of nonviolent offenses, nearing their release dates and among the most medically vulnerable — before it's too late. But Louisiana officials haven't yet taken any significant action despite recent prisoner releases in other states with lower incarceration rates and fewer coronavirus cases.
DOC is releasing updated testing information every day at 11 a.m., according to its website.