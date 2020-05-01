Diners enjoyed a sunny spring day eating outside at restaurant patios, even extensions into parking lots, as state-imposed dining restrictions were loosened a bit on Friday.
Other signs of life emerged with food trucks being allowed soon at BREC parks and the Mall of Louisiana announcing the potential for curbside service from stores next week. And a fitness center opening attracted the attention of dozens of customers, but also state regulators by defying a shutdown order that had closed nonessential businesses, including gyms, that was extended through May 15.
Restaurants attracted outdoor-seating customers who've only been able to get take-out or delivery since mid-March because of the state-imposed stay-at-home order intended to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Even with the easing of restrictions Friday to allow customers to sit in patio and outdoor seating areas, restaurants cannot provide direct table service, must space out tables and limit the number of people at tables. Employees also are required to wear masks when dealing with customers picking up their meals.
The Velvet Cactus, which reopened a few days ago serving take-out, played music for several outdoor tables Friday afternoon.
The regular outdoor patio with colorful decor isn't open yet, so a makeshift outdoor seating area in the parking lot was created as the restaurant takes "baby steps" toward sit-down dining. A hand sanitizing table was on hand and diners had take-out containers.
A group of women sat together eating tacos in the shade for their normal weekly lunch, a ritual that had been stunted in recent weeks.
"I think that it just comes down to personal responsibility," Morgan Smith, who lives in Denham Springs, said of the balance between public health and reopening the economy.
Smith, who works in agriculture, said she's been pretty active during the stay-at-home order but makes sure to wash her hands regularly.
NOTE: TABS AT BOTTOM OF MAP CAN BE USED TO NAVIGATE SUBSETS OF STATEWIDE AND LOCAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PARISH-BY-PARISH TOTALS, VENTILATOR USE, AGE GROUPS AND MORE.
"Other than some things being closed, it hasn't stopped me from venturing out," she said.
The Velvet Cactus is making sure all employees have access to coronavirus testing. Only about six workers returned this week as dozens more are still furloughed.
"While we are very eager to have guests, the health of the staff comes first," said Joel Justice, general manager of The Velvet Cactus, who donned a mask himself.
The restaurant is gearing up this weekend toward Cinco de Mayo celebrations on May 5, which is expected to draw crowds. Customer demand has been strong this week.
"We are going to have to police people a little with distancing," Justice said about the weekend party. "We do think that tonight will be busier than people coming for lunch trying to experience the outdoor dining."
Restaurants were very active on social media trying to attract outdoor sit-down diners, among them the Agave Blue Tequila and Taco in Prairieville and Tsunami Sushi in downtown Baton Rouge. Near LSU, The Chimes on Highland opened its rooftop on Friday, while Stab's Prime Steak and Seafood, The Blue Rose Bakery and Cafe, the Bullfish Bar and Kitchen and Willie's all said they opened patio seating. Mansurs on the Boulevard got creative and set up outdoor seating in its parking lot.
The Downtown Development District noted promoted a list of 25 downtown restaurants that are offering take-out, delivery and/or curbside service. Some restaurants have outside seating, while the DDD said it has dining tables in North Boulevard Town Square, seating on the downtown riverfront and was recommending greenspace areas for picnics.
The Baton Rouge city-parish park system said it is coordinating with some restaurants to open food trucks in parks and offering reduced permit fees to do so.
In another sign of business reviving, the Mall of Louisiana said it is checking with its retailers about their interest and ability to potentially launch curbside pickup starting May 5.
State-imposed restrictions that had shut down retailers in the interior of malls across Louisiana since mid-March were relaxed as of Friday. Big anchor stores that had direct-entry doors were allowed to remain open with restrictions, but the big national department store retailers chose to shut down their operations as the coronavirus pandemic triggered stay-at-home orders across the country in March.
The Mall of Louisiana will abide by state mandates to ensure its curbside program is in full compliance, said Jacob T. Wilson, senior general manager at the Mall of Louisiana. When it starts, curbside delivery hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Customers who purchase items from a participating retailer will park in a curbside parking area between J.C. Penney and The Boulevard, call the store and provide the parking space number for delivery of their purchase.
Several visitors walked into Calloway’s Health and Fitness Center in Baton Rouge Friday morning as the gym defied the state's extended stay-at-home order. The order was imposed through April 30, but was extended through May 15.
Owner Donnie Calloway said he reopened the club because he had told members to expect it on social media and didn’t want to disappoint them. About 40 people showed up by noon Friday. Group fitness classes and childcare were closed, though.
“I just decided that we are going to run a tight ship; we have over an acre (of space) in here,” he said. “We’ve had nobody within 10 feet of each other.”
Employees were sanitizing work-out equipment for members, and there was a hand sanitizer station for the gym. Its swimming pool also was open.
“We’re doing what we were planning on doing until they changed the rules in the middle of it,” Calloway said.
The state fire marshal has been overseeing the reopening of establishments and is investigating the situation and has contacted the gym owner about compliance issues, the agency said.
Zippy's Burritos, Tacos and More in Baton Rouge had numerous diners on its regular patio and even spread out some tables and chairs into its parking lot.
One couple, who are regulars, decided to swing by for tacos after watching the U.S. Air Force fly B-52 bombers overhead earlier in the afternoon in support of health care workers.
"We've been doing take-out," said Mike Ragsdale, but it's not the same, he said. "Having the opportunity to sit outside is great. It's slowly getting back to normal."
Atomic Burger in Baton Rouge has been operating a drive-thru window, but sales have been especially sluggish since LSU closed its campus.
On Friday afternoon, there were more than a dozen cars in the drive-thru and a few diners on the front porch. The burger joint is even offering tablecloths as single-serve picnic blankets for customers.
Atomic Burger did not furlough any of its 30 workers and was approved for a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan designed to keep workers on business payrolls. To prepare for outdoor seating on Friday, the restaurant installed ordered plexiglass at the counter and all its workers will be wearing gloves and masks.
"Once everything opens back up, we don't know what it's going to be like for restaurants. This crisis has had a tremendous financial impact on the entire country," said Joe Spitale, co-owner of Atomic Burger. "We don't know what spending is going to be like, … which could be a recessive period for the country."
He's also concerned about the food supply chain for fresh beef. The restaurant has taken a few items off the menu because some distributors have had trouble projecting order volume, making some foods difficult to procure, Spitale said.