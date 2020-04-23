Since you can't go to a concert, the concert's coming to you.
And what a Louisiana lineup — Marc Broussard, Parish County Line, Jst David, Justin Garner and Palomino Darling.
To hear one of Broussard's recent acoustic sets from home, click here.
Baton Rouge General and the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge will present the live-streaming music event, "Music is Medicine," from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday at musicismedicinebr.com.
Donations can be made to both Baton Rouge General's COVID-19 Operations Fund and the Arts Council's Creative Relief Fund. A virtual tip jar for each performer will also be available, according to a press release.
"We hope this concert will allow our patients, staff and the larger Baton Rouge community to come together (virtually) for a bit of respite and relaxation," the General Health System Foundation said in the release.
For more details and to stream the concert, visit http://musicismedicinebr.com/.