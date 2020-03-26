BR.midcitytestingcorona.032520 TS 165.jpg
The Baton Rouge General Mid City coronavirus testing site will resume operations Friday, the Mayor-President’s office announced.

Medical personnel administered 94 tests Thursday, bringing the total to 1,090 COVID-19 tests administered so far through the testing site. The site remains open weekdays as supplies allow from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Patients must have their orders from their healthcare provider faxed prior to 6 p.m. Thursday to be admitted Friday, according to a press release. Without a faxed order, the patient will not be admitted.

The testing site is an initiative led by a coalition of healthcare providers and the mayor’s office, staffed with doctors from local hospitals and clinics, with tests provided by the hospitals and clinics.

Physicians ordering tests have a phone number so they can confirm their patient’s order was received at the testing site and that their patient was tested.

