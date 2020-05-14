Popular Baton Rouge restaurant The Rum House is permanently closing due to the impact of coronavirus, the business announced on its Facebook page Thursday.
"Like most small businesses and many in the restaurant industry, the impact of COVID 19 Pandemic has been devastating," the post read. "We are incredibly grateful to our Baton Rouge staff for their service and thankful to all our customers for their patronage over the last 6 years."
The restaurant, located at 2112 Perkins Palm Ave, offered a wide range of food and drink options, mainly Caribbean, Creole & Latin American.
Rum House is not the only Baton Rouge food service to shut down permanently due to the pandemic.
White Star Market on Government Street in Mid City announced it has also shut down permanently.
As of noon Thursday, there are at least 2,898 confirmed coronavirus cases in East Baton Rouge.