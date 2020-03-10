Coronavirus concerns won't keep the Wearin' of the Green Parade from rolling in Baton Rouge on Saturday, organizers said on Tuesday.
"We encourage parade participants and those coming out to watch the parade to use common sense and follow the advice for the public laid out by the Governor's Office," Parade Group LLC spokesman Michael Shingleton said in a statement.
Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday urged people to listen to public health officials, wash their hands and stay home if sick, adding the elderly and those with underlying health conditions are most at risk from the virus. About 80% of people who get the virus experience mild flu or cold-like symptoms.
So if you run into a friend wearing a "Kiss Me, I'm Irish" shirt on Saturday, think before you smooch. The parade rolls at 10 a.m. through the Hundred Oaks area and along Perkins Road.
See more info at wearinofthegreen.com/.
Staff writer Sam Karlin contributed to this report.