Two and a half months ago, watching a highlight video that got popular so fast it became “viral” was a something high school athletes and fans enjoyed.
The novel coronavirus pandemic now frames the word “viral” and sports, including high school sports, in ways no one expected.
The pandemic forced schools to close and brought a sudden move to online learning from home last month. Sports seasons on all levels came to a screeching halt.
Then 2½ weeks ago, the LHSAA canceled its remaining championship events and spring sports seasons. The move leaves senior spring-sports athletes without a postseason and career closure other generations have had.
Local coaches/administrators faced some unprecedented questions about the 2020-21 season because of the pandemic. The list includes, but is not limited, to:
When can fall workouts begin? When will the fall seasons begin? Could the fall seasons by canceled?
Just as important is this question: What would a “new normal” look like? Would games be played without fans or with only parents? Could this cause financial hardships for schools?
Are there any positive points to come out of the pandemic?
During a conference call, Catholic High’s Gabe Fertitta, Brett Beard of Denham Springs, The Dunham School’s Neil Weiner, Darnell Lee of East Ascension, Plaquemine’s Paul Distefano and David Brewerton of Zachary tackled these topics along with other observations. Fertitta is the only coach in the group who does not serve as athletic director.
What are your thoughts on the pandemic ending the spring sports seasons for the 2020 senior class?
Weiner, Dunham
“There is a void for seniors that is going to sit there that you can’t fill. There is no answer for that. This is something every school shares and it is sad. You lose the chance for memories and milestones – like district titles, state titles and things like getting to host a playoff game. The underclassmen have a chance next year, but not the seniors. They will have to live with that what if.”
Brewerton, Zachary
“I wasn’t an athlete past the high school level. Here we are almost 30 years later, and I can tell you the last night I competed as an athlete I was lucky enough to win a state championship in wrestling. The season ended and you had that closure.
“I think about those spring-sports kids … most of them I didn’t coach personally but I got to watch them compete and train and do all the things we asked them to do. My heart just goes out to them. We’re doing things to recognize them, but I understand why people think it isn’t enough.”
Beard, Denham Springs
“It’s heart-breaking. You hope the ones that were close to getting a scholarship offer in a sport continue to pursue those dreams … even if that means being a walk-on instead of a scholarship player.
“They’ve taken a tough blow. But as coaches we have stressed to them the importance of handling adversity. This is one of those life lessons. How they handle it and how they live their lives is going to say so much about who they are and where they want to be in life.”
What are your thoughts on the fall? Will the football season start late? Could it be cancelled?
Lee, East Ascension
“Scientifically, it is up to the professionals. Hopefully, we will be at some point with the coronavirus where we have a treatment of some kind over the next few months. I don’t see us being able to play if things stay like it is right now. If one kid has it and he’s been at practice, you have to quarantine the whole team? There are still so many questions.”
Brewerton, Zachary
“I got a call from a buddy of mine who said Texas is going to make an announcement very, very soon that their football season will begin on time. Then Ohio will follow suit. I think once that happens, there may be a massive trickle-down effect. But it is going to be a state-by-state decision, so we will have to see how it goes.”
Distefano, Plaquemine
“I don’t have the answers, but I know there are questions. What if we get started and people get sick? Are we shut down again? I cannot see us playing with things the way they are now. What if we can’t have fans, or at least parents, in the stands?
“To me, the idea of playing high school football without fans is ridiculous. If I were a parent, I wouldn’t want my kid to play without me being at the game.”
What issues besides when or if we play do people not see?
Lee, East Ascension
“With Zoom classes, we get to see them (students) and that is good, but it’s not the same. You don’t know what is going on because you don’t have the daily contact. We have some kids who needed every bit of classroom time to achieve what they did and now they have to adjust on the fly and do things at home … it’s tough. Our teachers are online and do a great job. For us, it is considered a continuation of learning, which is good. But this is a true curveball.”
Distefano, Plaquemine
“I worry about things financially. Can some schools afford to pay officials if we play games with no fans in the stands? Football is a sport a lot of schools rely to make money.”
Beard, Denham Springs
“I’m curious to see what the officials’ piece looks like after this. These guys who work as officials also work other jobs. Some of them, I’m sure, have been laid off. Are they going to move to a different profession … something that won’t even allow them to officiate? Will some of the officials, and other people, like fans, be scared of this COVID-19 stuff so much that they won’t even want to be around people?”
Do you see any positive changes?
Fertitta, Catholic
“We are finding new and innovative ways to reach kids and teach kids in the classroom and on the football field. I think we will be forever changed. And I think we have all found ways to be more efficient. Maybe we can meet more as coaches virtually so I can be at home with my family and the other coaches can be at home with their kids.
That mantra of football coaches being absentee dads and husbands has really changed. I think that virtual meetings will allow all of us to be even better coaches, dads and husbands. Before, that mantra was almost a badge of honor. I’m glad it’s changing.”
Weiner, Dunham
“You tell the seniors you are only guaranteed to have 10 football games. And as Christians you note you’re never guaranteed tomorrow. Never before has that become more real for all of us. It’s easy to motivate ourselves as coaches and to motivate these young athletes. We have to tell them we need to make the most of what we have right now.”
Distefano, Plaquemine
“I’m a dinosaur, but after two weeks I realized how valuable video-conferencing is. I have probably lost coaches in the past for bringing them in seven days a week. That is one thing I’m going to eliminate. We always brought the kids in on Saturday and I’m going to eliminate that. What I see is having position coaches conference with their players on the weekend or even for 10 to 15 minutes after practice on a school night. I find it more effective than being in a room together.”
What other changes need to be made in football?
Fertitta, Catholic
“I think we need contact limits. I think we need a set limit per week of time we’re allowed to have full contact. And we need to define what full contact is. We are one of like four states that does not have some kind of contact limits on practice limits. From talking to guys like Neil, Brew and Dwain Jenkins, everybody is already doing it. But as a show of good faith, we need to institute some contact limits.”
Weiner, Dunham
“Our sport, over the last 10 years, has worked very hard to convince the public that they’ve got great teachers of techniques. And we do. The game is safer than it has ever been, even though that is not always what catches headlines. I think we need to continue to do what we are doing and build on that. Technology – like virtual playbooks and how to better use hudl – is part of that.”
Brewerton, Zachary
“I was always one of these guys who felt we needed to be full contact, get after it doing what we needed to do, because that is the way you play the game and your body has to be used to it. I think over the course of the last six or seven years we have begun trying to find ways to limit that as much as we could while still keeping that mentality. It has to be part of your philosophy. I try to find new ways every year to scale back so that we are as fresh as we can be heading into the postseason. But there is a line there because you don’t want your team to go soft either.”
Thoughts on the LHSAA?
Weiner, Dunham
“I really liked the way the LHSAA handled things the last four or five weeks. I think they waited the absolute longest they could to cancel the spring seasons. There is no great way to handle it, but they did the best they could. I think they will push to play like we always do.
"But people will have to understand that there will be an asterisk and if this virus is not well-contained, make the decision to postpone the start and decisions about when we can start conditioning and weightlifting sessions in the summer. Not all schools adhere to the same government limits. They may need to step in and set limits to make it the same for everybody.”
Coaching bonus point.
Lee, East Ascension
“I feel like our generation of coaches is a special group. We are linking millennials and the younger groups to old school. We’re that last group that knows what it was like not to have cell phones and all this technology. We understand how it can be resourceful. It makes you more efficient if we use it right. We’re the bridge.”