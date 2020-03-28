The Louisiana Department of Health reports 153 cases of coronavirus in East Baton Rouge Parish, up from 124 cases on Friday.

There's now a total of 3,315 positive cases of coronavirus in Louisiana overall, an increase from 2,746 on Friday.

Saturday's spike in cases represents the biggest 1-day jump the state has had so far, likely due to the increase in testing availability. Health officials on Friday confirmed 2,746 cases and 119 deaths from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

As of Saturday, 137 people throughout the state have died, and four of those deaths occurred in East Baton Rouge.

There are 927 patients across the state are hospitalized and 336 are on ventilators.

While East Baton Rouge has the largest number of known coronavirus cases in the Capital area, a handful of smaller suburban and rural parishes are seeing higher figures when accounting for population.

Ascension Parish had 107 people testing positive, giving it the second-highest per-capita rate in the Baton Rouge area.

The U. S. now has the most confirmed coronavirus cases in the world after passing China and Italy.

