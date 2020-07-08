Unless Louisiana reverses course on the reopening of the state’s economy, elementary and perhaps middle schools in the city of Central will reopen Aug. 6 with daily, in-person instruction.

Central High, however, would reopen only partially, with a “hybrid” approach where students go to campus two days a week and stay home and learn online the other three days.

That’s all according to a tentative reopening “framework" Central public schools released Tuesday.

The plan will be discussed at 6 p.m. at a Central School Board meeting that will be held in the cafeteria of Central Middle School, 12636 Sullivan Road, but also will be streamed live on Facebook.

Central has about 4,800 students enrolled at six schools.

Superintendent Jason Fountain said the plan is likely to change over the next month depending on what state leaders require and depending on the severity of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in early August.

“We felt it important that we could get the best plan we have out so that plans can be made by families,” Fountain said.

Central’s is one of several Baton Rouge area districts that has released tentative reopening plans in recent days.

Most of these reopening plans lay out three broad scenarios, depending on the “phase” of reopening Louisiana is at when schools reopen next month: Phase 1, distance education only; Phase 2, a “hybrid” reopening with schools open only part of the time and distance education the rest of the time; Phase 3, daily face-to-face instruction. Louisiana is currently in Phase 2.

Central High School is unlikely to reopen for daily, in-person instruction immediately under any scenario, Fountain said. He said the high school, which has about 1,400 students, is too crowded and students criss-cross the campus in too many complicated ways for effective social distancing.

“We would love to have our high school fully in person in Phase 3, but we don’t see how we can do that with (required) social distancing and so forth,” he said.

Elementary grades — prekindergarten to six — will reopen with daily, in person instruction, unless the coronavirus forces those campuses to stay closed. Coming to school every day is more crucial for younger children, especially for reading instruction, and online education is harder to do well with those age groups, Fountain said.

“We felt like that was important for the community,” Fountain said.

Grades seven and eight are wildcards. If the state is in Phase 2, Central Middle will be only partially open, but if the state moves to Phase 3, Central Middle will fully reopen. Fountain said the problem for seventh and eighth grades is that Phase 2 allows schools buses to be only half full.

For families skittish about going to school at all, Central is expanding its virtual school, previously just grades 6 to 12, all the way to K-12. High school students will take courses using Edgenuity, a commercial online platform, and children in elementary and middle school grades will receive distance education from dedicated teachers working for Central schools.

“We are asking that if (families) are in virtual school, they make the commitment for the semester,” Fountain said. “They can only change at the semester break.”