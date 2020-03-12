Southern University's spring semester schedule is changing moving forward in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak in Louisiana, school leaders announced Thursday.

Classes are canceled at the school's Baton Rouge campus from March 16-21 and spring break —originally scheduled for April 6-10 — will run from March 23-27. Classes will resume remotely on March 30, and will continue remotely for the remainder of the Spring semester.

+3 LSU officials announce switch from in-class to online instruction, citing coronavirus LSU will hold all of its classes online for the remainder of the spring semester due to concerns over the novel coronavirus outbreak in Louisi…

The University encouraged students living on campus to return home.

University officials said there are no suspected or confirmed coronavirus cases on any of its campuses, but the schedule changes were made out of an abundance of caution.

The move comes after the Southern University System suspended all in-person classes Thursday at noon, and also canceled them for Friday at its New Orleans campus.

Spring break was rescheduled for the week of March 16; classes will resume remotely on March 23 and continue remotely for the rest of the Spring semester.

Southern University's baseball series and SWAC basketball tournaments are canceled Southern University’s scheduled baseball series with Arkansas-Pine Bluff has been canceled due to concerns about coronavirus, Southern athleti…

MORE COVERAGE:

Louisiana coronavirus cases increase; most patients in Orleans Parish Five more people have presumptively been sickened by the new coronavirus in Louisiana, bringing the statewide total to 19, state health offici…

+5 U.S. at 'inflection point' for coronavirus; Louisiana limits nursing home, prison visits Louisiana on Thursday joined the federal government and a host of other states in taking dramatic steps to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic a…

At least 4 people in 3 states are positive for coronavirus after traveling to New Orleans: officials At least four people in three different southeastern states have tested presumed positive for the new coronavirus after recently traveling to …

+6 With coronavirus nearing, EBR and Iberville schools suspend all school travel and many events With a growing threat from coronavirus in Louisiana, both the East Baton Rouge and Iberville Parish school systems on Thursday announced they …

+2 Louisiana churches consider canceling weekend services amid coronavirus fears The head of the Louisiana's United Methodist Conference is calling for Methodist churches to postpone large group gatherings, including some S…

March Madness, College World Series and all remaining NCAA tournaments canceled due to coronavirus The NCAA has canceled its remaining winter and spring championships for men's and women's athletics due to the continued spread of the coronav…