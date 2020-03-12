BR.suathleticpenalties[seqn}.111716 (copy)
Shrubbery spells out 'SOUTHERN,' with A.W. Mumford football stadium in background, at entrance to campus, Wed., Nov. 16, 2017.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Southern University's spring semester schedule is changing moving forward in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak in Louisiana, school leaders announced Thursday

Classes are canceled at the school's Baton Rouge campus from March 16-21 and spring break —originally scheduled for April 6-10 — will run from March 23-27. Classes will resume remotely on March 30, and will continue remotely for the remainder of the Spring semester.

The University encouraged students living on campus to return home.

University officials said there are no suspected or confirmed coronavirus cases on any of its campuses, but the schedule changes were made out of an abundance of caution.

The move comes after the Southern University System suspended all in-person classes Thursday at noon, and also canceled them for Friday at its New Orleans campus.

Spring break was rescheduled for the week of March 16; classes will resume remotely on March 23 and continue remotely for the rest of the Spring semester.

