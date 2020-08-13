In the wake of the Pac-12's decision to postpone all fall sports, including football, until 2021, F. King Alexander said the Southeastern Conference might be failing to see the "reality" of the coronavirus pandemic's impact on college sports.

Alexander, the president of Pac-12 school Oregon State University, was president of LSU for a little more than six years.

Alexander's assessment of the SEC's decision to move forward with a football season came in an interview with The Oregonian on Thursday where he detailed the decision making, and potential cost, of OSU opting to postpone fall sports.

The Pac-12 is one of two Power Five NCAA conferences, along with the Big Ten, that postponed its football season. When asked what the Pac-12 sees that the SEC doesn't see, Alexander told the Oregonian, "I think, probably, reality."

He then went on to explain that the SEC battles political pressure to play football that aren't as significant in Pac-12 states.

“Logistically and realistically, it’s quite a gamble on their part … a big gamble,” Alexander said. “There are serious consequences if they lose.”

On Thursday, the NCAA announced that it has canceled championships for all fall sports, except for Football Bowl Subdivision football, due to less than 50% of teams in each sport electing to play this season.

FBS football has not been canceled because the sport declares its champion through the College Football Playoff, which operates outside NCAA jurisdiction.

Alexander was president and chancellor at LSU from July 2013 through Dec. 2019 before accepting the job at Oregon State. In December, he told The Advocate Oregon supporting its universities with greater annual funding than Louisiana was part of his reason to leave LSU, stating that the constant fighting for state appropriations wore him down.

Thomas Galligan, the dean of LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center and former president of Colby-Sawyer College, has served as the university's interim president since Alexander's departure.

