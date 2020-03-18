Because of their fragile residents, nursing homes and retirement communities are on the front line in the battle for infection control. Amid dangers posed by the spread of the new coronavirus in Louisiana, they’ve become islands in a sea of danger.

Evidence of its perils for the elderly and infirm is revealed in the state's only known “cluster” of cases at the Lambeth House, which had seen more than a dozen residents sickened by the virus. Four of the seven deaths state leaders officials reported at midday Wednesday were residents at the upscale retirement home in New Orleans, which also offers various levels of nursing care.

“One of the reasons congregate-living facilities are a challenge is there’s an increased potential for the virus to spread," said Dr. Joe Kanter, assistant state officer for the Louisiana Department of Health.

Soon after detecting Louisiana’s first case of the coronavirus, many communities housing the elderly and infirm took drastic steps to keep the virus outside their walls.

Over the years, infection control has been a struggle for many nursing and long-term care facilities.

More than half of nursing homes in Louisiana were cited in the last three years by the federal government for not following infection prevention practices, according to an analysis of federal inspection reports. The violations range from staff members failing to wash their hands before touching patients to their not disinfecting medical devices. Officials noted that nearly all violations had the potential to harm residents.

But compared to neighboring states, federal officials have issued fewer infractions in Louisiana.

More than 80% of Texas nursing homes were cited for potentially harmful infection control lapses in the past three years, according to the same federal reports reviewed by Kaiser Health News. More than 70% of Arkansas nursing homes were cited for lapses, and Mississippi was slightly higher than in Louisiana.

Advocates and national industry leaders have said that significantly reducing exposure to the outside world and improving hygiene is key to preventing a devastating outbreak of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Older adults and those with existing health problems are at the highest risk because the highly infectious virus can lead to pneumonia and other deadly complications. Health officials believe the death rate for people older than 80 is around 15% to 18%, Kanter said.

The average age of nursing home residents in the U.S. is 85, and many have at least one chronic health condition, such as high blood pressure, heart disease or diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 75% had two or more of those conditions.

Jeffrey Jeter, a Baton Rouge lawyer who previously worked as a state healthcare compliance officer, pointed to the close quarters and shared communal spaces at nursing homes, such as dining areas and recreation rooms, that can quickly fuel an outbreak.

“Once that coronavirus breaches its walls, there’s potential for it to spread like wildfire,” he said.

National trade groups representing nursing homes have pointed to cases in the Seattle area following deadly outbreaks at long-term care facilities in their recent push to bolster federal guidelines for nursing homes that were put in place last week. “That really shined a bright light on it," Jeter said.

Louisiana nursing homes restricting visitors amid coronavirus worries Louisiana nursing homes and assisted-living facilities will screen visitors and heavily restrict non-essential entry because of the serious ri…

St. James Place, a retirement and nursing home in Baton Rouge, began turning away all visitors this week and requiring residents to stay on campus aside for medical treatment. The facility is also monitoring and screening employees and residents for signs of fever, said President and CEO Tom Farrell said.

“While we acknowledge that this is not an ideal situation, we want the families and friends of our residents to rest assured that we are committed to keeping your loved ones calm, comfortable, and connected to you in the safest way possible,” Farrell said.

At Chateau de Notre Dame, a 171-bed care facility in New Orleans, the nursing home has increased its focus on cleaning, employee hand-washing, keeping residents distanced and requiring all staff and contractors to test their temperatures as they come and go. Like several others, the facility has also stopped outside visitors, including family members.

It's not clear when their period of isolation will end as the CDC and state public health officials continue updating guidelines.

“The biggest thing is trying to keep our residents safe,” said Chateau de Notre Dame Administrator Ronnie Barrera. “It's difficult, but slowly but surely we're making it work.”