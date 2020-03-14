On baseball and softball diamonds statewide, teams scrambled to squeeze in as many innings as they could.
Social media posts lauded accomplishments of teams and individuals at a track meet Friday night. And early Saturday, a softball team trumpeted its Facebook live broadcast of a game.
This spring sports game of beat-the-clock was precedented, based on a state mandate that closes all public schools in Louisiana from March 16 to April 13 because the coronavirus pandemic.
Other schools and school systems opted to shut down activities even before Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the proclamation for the mandate Friday afternoon. This, along with the directive the LHSAA director released Friday night, leaves local coaches/administrators with time to ponder plenty of questions and offer opinions.
“We’ve been taking precautions at our school for about three weeks now,” Episcopal athletic director Randy Richard said Friday. “Then things got very serious the last three or four days. This is not an easy thing for any of us. Some tough decisions had to be made by state and national leaders.
“What happens with this senior class of students is a big concern. Think about it — they started high school in 2016 with the flood and lost a lot there. And now this?
“The chance for them to finish their spring sports is something worth fighting for. Right now, we don’t know what the right thing will be to do. There is so much we don’t know.”
The Knights played crosstown rival Dunham in the Division III boys basketball final at Dunham on Friday night. Richard grudgingly nixed an out-of-town softball tournament that would have required a hotel stay and teams from areas of the state reporting positive coronavirus tests.
The LHSAA directive released Friday night leaves it up to the discretion of school districts and their Louisiana Educators Association to decide whether to practice during school closures and leaves open the door for regular-season participation after April 13.
It lists good-sense health practices, such as cleaning regularly-used surfaces and abiding by the state mandate of having no more 250 people on site.
The fate on the LHSAA’s spring seasons will be a major topic when the organization's executive committee meets April 7-8. Upcoming championship events for powerlifting and bowling are on hold.
There is no one-size fits all situation. For example, Iberville Parish halted all sports activities Friday afternoon. Zachary canceled a track meet and a baseball tournament. Teams in Livingston and Ascension parishes are being allowed to finish weekend games when possible.
That was not possible in some instances. At least one local baseball team lost its weekend tournament games in Lake Charles, site of the LHSAA basketball tourney, when the Calcasieu Parish school district shut down play ahead of the mandate.
“There are just so many questions on local and national levels,” Zachary athletic director David Brewerton said. “When the NCAA cancelled March Madness, you think, well OK.
“But when they come back a day later and cancel everything for the spring it makes you wonder if they know something the rest of us don’t.”
Some schools are still formulating plans for practices. Ascension Parish schools are planning for practices during the break, said East Ascension athletic director Darnell Lee.
But Lee added a series of meetings are set for Monday with administrators and teachers. He said instructions will follow those meetings.
“Our plan is to allow practice and follow the mandates in place,” Lee said. “You want to limit it to small groups. But with the state limit being 250 people, you can work with even a football team if you have to. Bottom line is this … we’ll do whatever they tell us to do.”
Live Oak athletic director/baseball coach Jesse Cassard would like to see the seasons resume after April 13. Cassard said he believes the best scenario will be if as many schools as possible practice during the mandated break.
“I’m trying to be optimistic. I am hoping for the best. But you’ve got to get kids back in school and get the seniors to graduate,” Cassard said. “There is so much to consider. It is not just about sports.”