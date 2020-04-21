A local animal rescue group will be hosting a drive-thru pet food bank in Prairieville on Wednesday to help animal owners who have been financially impacted by the novel coronavirus.
Rescue Alliance, a Gonzales-based animal rescue organization, will be setting up the food bank Wednesday, April 22 at Raising Canes located at 17696 Airline Highway from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
"No pet should have to go hungry during this time," said founder Jonathan Henriques.
The non-profit is dedicated to reducing overpopulation, abuse, and neglect of domestic pets.
"We continue to hear from pet owners in crisis due to job loss, illness and other issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic," Henriques said. "The safety of our employees, pet owners and donors who drive-thru is our top priority. We follow very strict protocols in our day-to-day operations and all staff will be wearing personal protective equipment.”
Volunteers from Tractor Supply and Hill's Pet Nutrition will be donating cat and dog food for the cause.