The Louisiana Department of Revenue and the Louisiana Workforce Commission said they are extending filing deadlines as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The deadline for state income taxes has been pushed back to July 15 from May 15. The automatic extension applies to individual, corporation, fiduciary and partnership income tax returns and payments. There will be no penalties or interest if returns or payments are filed by July 15.
The deadline for first-quarter wage and tax reports also has been shifted back two months, to June 30. The LWC had earlier announced it was giving businesses a two-month deferral for paying first-quarter unemployment taxes to June 30; the new move means all the payments and information will be due at the same time.