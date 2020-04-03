Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome gave East Baton Rouge Parish residents an attaboy for complying with state, federal and local stay-at-home restrictions implemented over the past three weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press conference behind City Hall on Friday, Broome said that because residents are doing a good job of staying indoors as the nation continues to grapples with the affects of COVID-19, there were no plans to enact a curfew as some smaller municipalities have done over the past week.

"But we stand ready to if we need to," the mayor added. "We cannot afford to get comfortable. We are headed in the right direction, but we still need to flatten the curve."

East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. Beau Clark announced Friday morning that two more Baton Rouge residents have died from the virus, bringing the parish's the total number to 20.

Statewide the death toll has climbed to more than 300 with more than 9,000 confirmed cases, according to reports from the Louisiana Department of Health on Thursday. The state's Department of Health on Thursday reported 325 confirmed cases in East Baton Rouge.

